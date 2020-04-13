Record rainfall from Sunday’s severe storms have left roads closed across the county.
“It’s the worst rain I’ve seen,” Scott Griffin with the Cumberland County Highway Department told the Chronicle Monday.
Crews had been out since Sunday night working to repair roads washed out by the rainfall. The U.S. National Weather Service reported Crossville set a record with 4.17 inches of rain Sunday.
That surpassed the previous record for wettest day of 4.13 inches set April 4, 1977. Crossville typically records about 4.84 inches in the entire month of April.
At press time, S. Old Mail Rd. and Shug Circle in the O’Henry subdivision were closed, but many roads in the county were down to one lane. Griffen urged motorists to use caution as the lane closures were countywide.
“We have roads washed out that have never washed out before,” he said.
Many roads that had been the focus of repair and mitigation efforts since last spring’s heavy rain have also had culverts washed out.
The Sunday storms were part of a severe weather system that swept across the South, killing at least 19 people and damaging hundreds of homes from Louisiana to the Appalachian Mountains.
Eleven people were killed in Mississippi, six in northwest Georgia, with fatalities also in Arkansas and South Carolina.
In Tennessee, Chattanooga and surrounding areas reported damaged buildings and injured residents. At least 150 homes and commercial buildings were damaged and more than a dozen people treated for injuries.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
