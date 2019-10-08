Well, your old Uncle Gib was searching for something in a storage room and came across a copy of the CHRONICLE. July 12, 1956, the Centennial Edition. Wonder how many costumes from the celebration are still hanging in closets or attics, where our families are still hanging. Guess they're like grandma's wedding dress; you just don't want to get rid of them. Though this will be a lengthy journey, it might be fun to look at some of the articles in this issue for a little while.
RECORD CROWDS ATTEND CENTENNIAL. Cooperation Makes Success of Undertaking. Cumberland County citizens last week took to the celebration of the county's 100th anniversary “like ducks to water.” And this was literal, for it rained every day during the week's celebration, but everyone turned out and between showers during downpours and at all times enjoyed a grand and glorious week's program.
Crowds thronged the streets day and night throughout the week visiting, looking at the historical windows, or just walking to and fro to watch the antics of the “Longbeards” with their “Hoosegow” or Tommy Smith on his perch atop the courthouse.
The weather for the week was forecast on Sunday afternoon when rain delayed the start of the afternoon evangelistic services in the ball park and caused the evening services to be moved to the Methodist Church.
Monday events moved swiftly and the crowds came early and stayed late despite two downpours of rain. The parade at 1:30 p.m. highlighted the day, and the “Longbeards” Kangaroo court was busy and the Hoosegow well occupied. The Kiwanis dinner brought out a large crowd and the pageant crowd were somewhat thinned by the threat of rain. Nevertheless the crowd heard a fine address by Governor Clement and watched the crowning of Miss Anna Rose York, as Miss Cumberland County.
The first performance of the pageant went off smoothly, in fact one could scarcely detect that this was the opening night. Following the fireworks about 3,000 gathered along Main Street for square dancing.
Tuesday events went off about with a few heavy showers to dampen the crowd from time to time. Elderly guests were honored by ceremonies in the ball park with a speech by J. Ridley Mitchell. Tours of places of interest for people from outside of the County got under way under the supervision of Postmaster Laverne M. Tabor
The “Made in Cumberland County” exhibit opened in the Armory, showing locally manufactured products. Despite the threat of rain the pageant crowd increased and fireworks and street dancing climaxed the evening.
More celebration to come next week!
