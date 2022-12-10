A Crossville area man accused of assaulting law enforcement officers trying to make an arrest has pleaded guilty to one of three charges he was facing.
Arie Hamilton II, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of reckless endangerment and received a two-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. He is being given credit for 155 days served in jail since his July 1 arrest.
Charges of felon in possession of a handgun and resisting a stop, arrest or search were dropped and a handgun seized during the arrest was forfeited.
The sentence is to be served concurrently with a probation violation sentence currently being served.
Hamilton was found July 1 around 2 a.m. on George Smith Rd. traveling on an ATV and after a short flight from Deputies Dustin Jackson and Brandon Griffin, was combative with the officers during the arrest.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Set for trial
• Thomas Leon Reagan, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, motion hearing set for Feb. 10 and trial set for March 1.
Deadline docket
• Tracy Lynn Boatright, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or delivery, introducing contraband into a penal institution, possession of a weapon by a felon, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, two counts of simple possession of meth, three counts of simple possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 25.
• Joshua Adam Fields, vehicular homicide, continued to Feb. 3.
• Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of meth, simple possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 25.
• Susan Elizabeth Floster, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of 20-99 marijuana plants and simple possession, continued to Jan. 17.
• Deon Murice Garrett, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 17.
• Anthony Lowell Harden, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 17.
• Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, two counts of theft of property of $60,000 to $250,000, theft of property of up to $1,000 and vandalism of up to $1,000, continued to Jan. 25.
• Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Jan. 25.
• David Allen Mayse, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Mayse and continued to Jan. 20 with original bond reinstated.
• Bradley Ryan Miller, aggravated arson, continued to Jan. 17.
• Robert David Morse, first-degree murder, continued to Dec 5.
• John Noble Patton, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Jan. 25.
• Jerimie Scott Peden, attempted first-degree murder and evading arrest, continued to Jan. 17.
• Antonia Maxine Perkins, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, continued to Jan. 17.
• Danny Ellison Phillips Jr., aggravated burglary, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card up to $1,000, forgery and forgery by uttering, bond revocation hearing continued to Jan. 17.
• Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and vandalism of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to Jan. 17.
• Ashton Lanae Smith, burglary, possession of a Schedule I drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, criminal impersonation, simple possession of meth, simple possession and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Jan. 6.
Arraignment
• Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, sixth offense DUI, continued to Jan. 17.
• Donald Dale McDonough, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, James Hargis appointed to represent McDonough and continued to Jan. 17.
Hearings/motions
• Rony Noe Ambrocio Cruz, second-degree murder, motion for new trial continued to Feb. 3.
• Donald Cordell McIntire, solicitation of a minor/rape of a child, motion hearing continued to Jan. 17.
• Kevin Sherrill, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, sentencing hearing continued to Jan. 6.
Probation violations
• Zachary Leon Anderson, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.
• Eva Marie Ashburn, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Ashburn and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 3.
• Violet Wilma Atkinson, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.
• Joy Marie Bartley, three probation violation warrants, continued to Jan. 6.
• Jacob Matthew Brewer, probation violation for payment of costs, probation terminated.
• David Wayne Chennault, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.
• Casey Marie Clark, pleaded guilty to the violation and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75% and then be reinstated back on probation.
• Nicholas John Green, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.
• Dennis Edward Hancock, probation violation hearing set aside and reinstated on probation with condition that a rehab program be completed.
• Jackie Lynn Martin, two probation violations, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve the balance of a nine-year sentence at 30%.
• Carl Richard Matthews, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 120 days in jail at 75% and then be reinstated back on supervised probation.
• Christopher James Noe, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Noe and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.
• Karen Elizabeth Pike, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is credited for time already served in jail, reinstated back on probation.
• Joe Levi Reagan, two probation violation warrants, pleaded guilty to violations and is to serve the balance of his ten-year sentence.
• Caitlin Renee Richards, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Richards and probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.
• Orry Joseph Savage, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.
• Cameron Ashley Newport Sherrill, probation violation warrant dismissed.
• Kathy Ann Soriano, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.
• Chase Michael Anthony Welch, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 6.
• William Thomas Whittaker Jr., probation violation hearing, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.
• David Allen Williams, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of his sentence.
• Christopher Roy Wyatt, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 20.
• Kelly Michelle Young, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve the balance of her sentence.
