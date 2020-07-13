CHRONICLE. May 26, 2020. CHRONICLE. June 2, 2020. So, Uncle Gib, what's going on here? These newspapers are from just recent events, not things of over 50 years ago.
Have you ever thought, “I wish I'd known that person before I read their obituary?” Well, I'll admit that this feeling has hit me many times through the years, but there have been two recent obituaries that have made me have that feeling again, and were more impactful because of our Fourth of July celebration.
Kenji Yaguchi, was a resident of Good Samaritan Society in Fairfield for the past four years of his life. He was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal, our nations highest Civilian Award in 2010. His World War 2 military unit, the 442nd Combat Engineers, was composed entirely of Japanese-Americans, and while serving in the European Theater, became the most highly decorated combat unit in U. S. Army history. You can read his entire amazing story in the obituary published in the Chronicle on May 26. He had also been interviewed for a special feature earlier which was also published in the Chronicle.
Though all the things that Kenji accomplished in his 97 years of life are almost unbelievable, it isn't most of those things that took my attention. Kenji and his family and many other Japanese American families could have been bitter with our government. They were Americans and yet their property was impounded and they were sent to interment camps. The last persons in these internment camps were not released until three years after the end of World War 2.
Instead of allowing themselves to succumb to feeling bitter, many of the families found ways to survive through this adversity and be stronger at the conclusion of their trials. Instead of allowing himself to become bitter, Kenji became a man who gave back to others and to his nation for the rest of his life. His example of forgiveness and selflessness is something we should all endeavor to emulate.
On June 2, 2020, it was a surprise to read the Chronicle obituary of Charles E. Ferguson, Sr., who served in B Battery, 49th Field Artillery Battn., 7th Infantry Division. Among his service medals were the Korean Service medal with ten Bronze V Medals. Then, reading along, the word, “Hoengsong” North Korea, jumped off the page. Charles Ferguson, Sr. was taken prisoner February 12, 1951, at Hoengsong, and released at the DMZ on August 18, 1953.
Though you will have to do quite a bit of searching on the Internet for information on the battle at Hoengsong, it was a historical battle that was kept secret from the American people for many years because it was such a disaster. American troops were both massacred and murdered and those who were not killed outright were taken prisoner and led on a march akin to the Bataan Death March of World War 2. Being among the troops in this incident had to be a very difficult combat memory.
Corp. Joe Lee Ford of Cumberland County was reported to have been taken prisoner at the Battle of Hoengsong, his disposition unknown and he was later declared dead, no further record ever found. It would have been interesting to know if Charles Ferguson, Sr. ever knew anything of Joe Lee Ford.
We have just celebrated the anniversary of our American Independence. Our freedom is not free as exhibited by the life stories of the two men mentioned in this article. Let us thank all of our military personnel for their service, and let us thank God for our freedom.
