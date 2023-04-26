The Crossville City Council is scheduled to finalize its purchase of the Village Inn property when it meets in special session Thursday afternoon.
The meeting will also include discussion of a bond issue to pay for a proposed recreation center.
The council will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at Crossville City Hall, 392 N. Main St.
According to information released with the agenda, Council member Mike Turner has asked to discuss the 20-day time limit included in the public notice of a proposed bond issuance for an indoor recreation center.
The council approved taking the next step in the bond process — publishing a public notice April 18 in the Crossville Chronicle of intent to secure up to $55 million in bonds to pay for construction of an indoor recreation center.
Under state law, voters in the city can oppose the bond issuance with a petition signed by at least 10% of the registered voters. The city has about 7,300 registered voters, including residents and property owners. Property owners have municipal voting rights in city elections.
A special election is estimated to cost about $25,000.
During the April 11 Crossville City Council meeting, it was noted the council is not committed to take bonds or even proceed with the project. Council members have questioned the project's cost, what the facility should include and the impact of the construction and operating costs on the city budget.
“We don’t know the exact cost this is going to be,” Council member Scot Shanks said during the April meeting. “But this secures the interest rate we can get now. The longer we wait, we’re taking risk there.”
Upland Design Group has only recently begun schematic design that will allow for more precise estimates of the project cost. They needed direction from the council on what to include — indoor or outdoor pools, special gym areas, ancillary spaces, etc. The council, during its April 11 retreat, asked to see a design for a facility with two indoor pools — a competition pool and instruction pool — and an outdoor pool, a multi-purpose surface gymnasium and two full-size gyms, with space for group exercise, strength training, cardio exercise and indoor walking track. But, they asked for some elements to be broken off into alternates or phases — like the outdoor pool and multi-purpose court.
That could decrease the estimated $65 million price tag for the facility.
The city could also tap its reserve funds — about $22 million — to reduce the borrowed amount.
But City Finance Director Fred Houston has said the council would likely need to consider a property tax increase to pay for the debt on the project. Interest rates impact the cost of borrowing money, but a $55 million loan at 4% interest would cost the city about $4 million annually. That’s equivalent to about 71 cents on the city’s property tax rate — currently 60.59 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The council will also consider the third and final reading of a $455,000 budget amendment to purchase the Village Inn property next door. The purchase began in December but was paused while owner Dr. Robert “Buck” Wood worked through the process of evicting tenants of the former motel-turned-long-term-low-income-housing facility next door to city hall. Several tenants of the facility had to go through eviction proceedings.
The Village Inn had been briefly closed by the city in July for violation of building and safety codes but was reopened the next day after procedural errors were noted in the closure.
The owner offered the building to the city for sale in October.
No use for the land has been identified as of this date.
A work session on the 2023-'24 city budget will follow the special-called meeting.
