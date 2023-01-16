The estimated cost of the proposed indoor recreation center has increased as the Crossville City Council considers the types of pools and spaces the building will include, with current estimates of $60-$65 million.
The council also doesn’t know how much revenue an indoor recreation center could produce and the annual operation costs.
Council Member Mike Turner, who joined the council in December, asked if the city had committed to build the facility.
“Have we decided we can afford this?” Turner asked during the Jan. 3 council work session. “Has it already been discussed that this is what the city can do, we’re in good shape, this will pay for itself, or heavily subsidized?”
The council has not determined if it will fund the project, currently estimated at between $60 million-$65.8 million.
But Mayor R.J. Crawford said the indoor recreation center has been discussed extensively over the past several years. Specific costs have been waiting on the program design, which was just recently completed.
Turner said, “I think it looks great. But at the end of the day, has the real meat been put out that we can do this, or we can’t do this, or we can’t do it at this time?”
The price increased from the initial estimates after city staff recommended the addition of a 6,000-square-foot multi-use court area, in addition to two full-size basketball courts.
The council reviewed building programs — lists of the spaces within the building — with three options:
• one indoor leisure pool, estimated at $60.5 million
• an indoor leisure pool and indoor
competitive pool, estimated at $65.8 mil-
lion
• an indoor competitive pool, indoor instructional pool, and outdoor leisure pool, estimated at $65.5 million
Estimated costs are construction costs and the cost for furnishing and finishing the facility.
Council Member Rob Harrison told Turner the council has been working to define a plan for the facility.
“I understand that — it’s called dreaming,” Turner said.
But Turner asked if the community wants an indoor recreation center.
A 2020 survey found 75% of the more than 900 respondents were in favor of an indoor recreation center for the community.
“We’ve had community involvement, surveys, questionnaires, open meetings,” Crawford said.
“You think the community wants this? And they want to pay for it?” Turner said.
Crawford said, “Survey after survey says, yes, they want it. I think the conversation now is what the cost is and will they pay for it. That’s where we’re at now.”
Harrison questioned how much it would cost to operate each of the three options and the estimated shortfall of revenue the city would have to make up.
Those calculations have not yet been completed.
Darin Barr with Ballad King and Associates Ltd. said he would need about a month to complete those estimates. He hopes to have that information to the council before its February work session.
The council is considering various financing options, including the sale of municipal bonds.
During its Jan. 10 meeting, the council approved resolutions to begin the municipal bond sale preparations, though the council can halt that process at any point prior to issuance of the bonds.
There are specific market factors that make selling bonds a good financial move at this time — though those can factors can change, financial adviser Larry Kidwell told the council.
As the project moves forward, Kim Chamberlin with Upland Design recommended the council solicit requests for qualifications and proposals from construction managers and general contractors.
This process allows the city to have a general contractor assist with bidding the project to subcontractors, provide insight on pricing, and identify potential savings early in the process.
It also ensures the city has interested contractors seeking the work — something that’s been difficult to attract in traditional construction bidding, Chamberlin said.
“There’s so much work right now,” Chamberlin said. “It takes a lot of effort on their part to bid projects … We want somebody on board who is going to be with us through the project and we know will be fighting to get you the best price for the project.”
The process begins with reviewing a contractor’s qualifications and then considering their fee structure.
Last week, the council approved advertising for proposals for the indoor recreation center.
Final approval by the council would be set for the March council meeting.
Initially, Chamberlin said March would coincide with when schematic design for the facility would be nearing completion.
However, the delay in seeking operational costs for each of the three building proposals will delay design completion.
But the construction manager/general contract project has been drawing interest, he said.
“We’ve already had contractors contact us asking when this is coming out,” Chamberlin said.
