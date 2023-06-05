The Crossville City Council will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss design options for the proposed indoor recreation center.
Facility designs are a key part of determining cost for the project, a matter that sparked controversy in recent months as some residents spoke out against a tax increase.
In April, the council voted to rescind authorization to move forward with obtaining financing for the project through the sale of bonds. At that time, Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford said the council needed better information on the possible cost of the project.
The wish list for the facility includes multiple gyms, an indoor walking track, strength and cardio fitness room and space for fitness classes, a multi-purpose court and at least one indoor pool. Estimates have reached as high as $65 million. The city would also have operating costs on top of the construction costs.
The work session is set for 2 p.m. at Crossville City Hall in Conference Room 317.
The council has multiple meetings set for Tuesday. Following the work session, the council will convene in a special session at 5 p.m.
The agenda includes the third and final reading of budget amendments related to paving at Centennial Park, replacing the roof at city hall and replacing a culvert on Interchange Dr; second reading of the city’s 2023-’24 tax rate and budget, in title only and year-end budget amendments; and changes to the contract for renovation of the terminal building at Crossville Memorial Airport.
The council will also consider street closure requests for July 4 and a request from the Copper Chick’s GOAT Soapery and Makery LLC for June 3, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. to close Stanley St. from Main St. to Thurman Ave. and Thurman Ave. from Stanley St. to E. First St.
The council’s regular monthly work session follows at 5:15 p.m. The agenda includes discussion of several planned purchases, acceptance of Juniper Lane as a city street, extension of a lease agreement with McGinnis Tile, and a presentation on tornado sirens.
