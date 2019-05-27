An indoor recreation center and enhanced marketing program are among the top goals the Crossville City Council plans to work toward in the coming year.
Councilman Scot Shanks said an indoor recreation facility should be in a prominent location and offer services not currently available, such as an indoor pool and a meeting venue.
“I want it to be somewhere it can be seen,” Shanks said.
He doesn’t want to compete with existing businesses and services.
Mayor James Mayberry said studies had been done to evaluate an indoor recreation center, as well as a comprehensive recreation plan for the city. The Horizon Initiative report also studied several programs and community opportunities, with an agreement approved by local governments, educational institutions and others to support the Horizon effort.
“And it’s lying on a shelf,” Mayberry said. “There’s lots of things that have been done … A goal would be to take advantage of research that’s been done in the past.”
Each council member offered two goals during the meeting:
Graham: Expand broadband coverage and expand the drinking water reservoir
Mayberry: Recruit industry to the completed industrial building site and develop increased retail business and eateries
Shanks: Development of an indoor recreation center and improved intergovernmental relationships
Gernt: Continued development and enhancement of interconnected hiking trails and development of a robust marketing campaign of the community and recreational opportunities
Harrison: Hiring a workforce coordinator to lead workforce development efforts and bringing stakeholders together regularly to update on community goals
Each councilman was given five stickers to place next to their top goals. Joining an indoor recreation center among the top four goals was an expanded drinking water reservoir, enhanced website marketing and enhanced communication among area stakeholders.
Recreation Center
Councilman J.H. Graham III said he would support an indoor recreation center provided there is a way to pay for ongoing operation costs. An earlier study with the YMCA found there would need to be about 1,000 families paying membership fees of $60 a month to support the operational costs.
He said there may be partnership opportunities available with the county, which has been evaluating a possible event and expo center. That effort has stalled after the Tennessee General Assembly declined to act on a private act authorizing collection of a 1% tax on restaurant food and beverages.
Shanks said the council needs to develop a plan for services, cost estimates and a place to build it. He said there are opportunities to secure property in the downtown area that could possibly be used for the facility.
City Manager Greg Wood said the city should evaluate grant opportunities for such a facility.
Website Marketing
Website marketing should be a cooperative effort of the city, county and Chamber of Commerce, the council said.
Harrison said the Chamber already has an event calendar and website; however, others said the site needs to be updated. The city’s website has an events calendar, but Mayberry said he couldn’t find listings for any of the golf tournaments the city sponsors.
Shanks said the community needs a site that offered a “Wow!” factor.
“We don’t have that,” he said.
Wood said the Crossville-Cumberland County Sports and Events Council is developing a website that would offer an events calendar.
“They saw a void,” Wood said.
The council has also formed a nonprofit organization.
Gernt said the site needed to offer information on golf, hiking and general activities for people to enjoy themselves in the community.
Communication
Harrison said he wants to ensure various stakeholders and groups in the community are talking to each other, avoiding the “silo problem.”
He wants to bring groups together at least once a year, if not more often.
Mayberry said improved communication among the council and with the community was a goal.
“And I am the world’s worst,” he said, noting he attended multiple meetings with local, regional and state agencies and offices each week.
Wood holds a monthly breakfast with representatives of local schools and educational institutions, industrial representatives and others to discuss workforce development efforts. His monthly report also shares progress on projects, grants and revenue. Mayberry meetings weekly with County Mayor Allen Foster, as well.
Water Reservoir
The city is currently waiting on a report for how to expand Meadow Park Lake and begin the environmental studies and necessary state and federal permits to raise the dam and increase the lake’s capacity.
Shanks said the city is already working on this goal, so he isn’t sure why this was considered a top goal for the coming year.
Looking Forward
Shanks said he had hoped the planning session would help the council focus on things that can be accomplished over the coming months.
“We’re doing good things, but what can we get laser-focused on and actually do in the next year?” he said.
Mayberry said many projects take a lot of time to actually complete.
“But don’t forget what you have going,” he said.
He looked back five years ago, with empty buildings on Main St. and vacant shopping centers. Those spaces have started filling up, he said.
Shanks told Gernt and Harrison, who joined the council in August, “The time you you on city council will go by faster than you think, and things go at a slow pace. You need to jump on it and get a plan going.”
