State Sen. Paul Bailey will be the keynote speaker at the June 25 Reagan Day Dinner.
The annual event of the Cumberland County Republican Party begins at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland County Community Complex, 1398 Livingston Rd.
Individual tickets will be available at the door for $30 each. You can reserve a table for eight for $200 by contacting Linda Bottoms at 931-248-6998 with the names of your guests.
Tickets will be available at the check-in table.
Bailey is a farmer, a businessman and a conservative state senator representing Cumberland County as part of the 15th Senate District.
Bailey is an engaging speaker who attendees are sure to enjoy getting to know.
The evening will also include presentation of scholarships to two deserving high school seniors who will become future leaders in the Republican Party.
The Party will also recognize Officers of the Year for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Crossville Police Department.
All conservative patriots are invited to attend this evening of great food and fellowship.
