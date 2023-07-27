Officials and company representatives gathered Monday at Crossville Memorial Airport to celebrate a groundbreaking for a new research and development facility for aviation tech startup Whisper Aero.
“Crossville Memorial Airport — it’s not just an airport. This is really where we started a lot of the testing for our technology,” said Ian Villa, Whisper Aero chief operating officer and chief product officer.
The Whisper Aero Flight Test Center will provide a space to test and integrate Whisper Aero’s next-generation propulsion system for future aircraft and other consumer products and provide office space for onsite engineering.
“Over the last three years, we went from napkin sketches to prototypes in our first nine months to our first drone,” Villa told the Chronicle. “This flight test center allows us to move into designing and building our first commercial products and being able to rapidly test those.”
The Crossville airport is conveniently located near the company’s corporate campus on Lake Holiday.
“We’re all about living, playing and working on the future we want to see,” Villa said.
Villa estimates the facility will allow the company — which formed just three years ago — to double its workforce. They are currently hiring engineers and technicians interested in working on creating the future of aviation.
“Really smart people are passionate about building new things. We’ve set up an awesome environment for them to do just that,” Villa said. “The flight test center does all of that and more.”
The Crossville City Council approved a $1.18 million bid on the 80-foot by 80-foot hangar during its July meeting. J&S Construction of Cookeville was the successful bidder.
“We’re excited to bring a pretty large investment into this community and specifically this airport. This isn’t something that could have been done by one single person,” said Crossville Mayor R.J. Crawford.
He thanked Don Cole, with the city’s engineering department, and City Manager Greg Wood for their work on the project, and recognized economic development partners with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s aeronautics division and Launch Tennessee, an economic development agency that provides startup resources for entrepreneurs.
“Things seem to do best when private and public partnership can come together,” Crawford said. “This project is a representation of that. We’ve got stakeholders with Tennessee Tech [University], private stakeholders with Whisper Aero. We have local and state and federal officials involved in bringing this all together.
“We were able to accelerate this project because of the needs they have that have come in front of them at a rapid pace,” Crawford concluded, noting the city began working on the project in January. “On the public side, it required us to invest in them and believe in them and do what we needed to do to remove barriers.”
Crawford thanked Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton, who represents Crossville, for helping secure state funding for the project.
The project is funded through a $1.2 million direct appropriation from the Tennessee General Assembly to support economic development.
Speaker of the House Rep. Cameron Sexton said, “This is another partnership with the state to help the city and to help Whisper Aero to build something that’s very needed, that’s very unique, that hasn’t been done in Tennessee before.”
Sexton thanked state Sen. Paul Bailey for his efforts to secure the funding for the company.
“We’re happy to get the funding needed to help this business in our community continue to grow and be a leader in a lot of different ways in the future of aviation,” Sexton said.
Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce President Ethan Hadley noted several of the retail, recreation and industrial projects of the past year in the community.
“This new facility is indicative of the growth and diversification of the Cumberland County and Crossville economy,” Hadley said.
Whisper Aero was founded in 2021 by Villa and Mark Moore with a vision of creating the next generation of aeronautic propulsion systems that were cleaner and quieter than existing technology. They found the open rotor propulsion systems in use were challenged by safety, noise and performance limitations.
“Mark and I had this crazy idea about how we would change the future of aviation,” Villa said, pointing to every advancement in flight technology coming from a change in propulsion.
“We made a few phone calls and said, ‘We think it’s time to go start a really cool company. Are you in?’ We’re so honored that all of you and the team that grew from that core bunch was able to build something really huge.”
The goal of the company — as stated in their name — is to make that technology quieter, allowing aircraft to fly anywhere, at any time, without disturbing communities, while offering benefits in efficiency and cost.
The company has already developed a state-of-the-art drone that cannot be heard at 200 feet overhead, which was tested at the Crossville airport.
“One day, what you see here is going to be commonplace,” Villa said. “You’re going to know that you were here, where we’re going to make more of the future happen.”
In April, the company announced a $32 million Series A capital raise. That was followed in June by the unveiling of its Whisper Jet mockup at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Aviation Forum in San Diego, CA.
It’s the signature piece of what Moore and Villa envision as a regional air mobility network, which allows high-speed accessibility to distant communities, such as enabling easy commutes from Crossville to Nashville.
Learn more about Whisper Aero at whisper.aero or follow them on LinkedIn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.