This January marked the first semester of Cumberland County’s two-year pilot training program for high school students, and rising senior BreOnna Inman has just become the first student in Cumberland County High School’s aviation program to pass the Private Pilot Exam.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Inman said. “It was a little stressful towards the end, because it’s a pretty big test. It’s very different than any other school things that you get to do.”
In May 2021, the Tennessee Department of Education awarded $30 million in grants to 21 school districts as part of the Tennessee Innovative High School Models program, with $974,100 being rewarded to Cumberland County Schools to be used to provide a flight training curriculum for students and instructors.
Partnering with Azure Flight Support, Cumberland County Schools hopes to provide economically disadvantaged, disabled and English-learning students with rewarding career paths in the field of aviation, providing high-paying career options to students who would not normally have the financial resources to enroll in flight school.
The average cost of flight training for a Private Pilot License in Tennessee ranges from $6,500 to $12,000, but under this grant, students who apply for and receive the scholarship can train for and receive their license without cost.
Azure offers a flight training program at Crossville Memorial Airport, taking pilots from beginning ratings through the certifications required to become professional pilots. When in training this semester, students were able to practice flying long distances across the state, and also attended an air show in Columbus, MS in the spring.
“We got to go to Winchester, Shelbyville, Chattanooga …” Inman said. “Chattanooga’s my favorite place to go.”
In December 2021, 15 high school students received full scholarships to complete classroom work and flight training to earn their private pilot’s licenses through the Cumberland County school system’s new aviation program. The value of the scholarship is estimated at $8,000 to $10,000 per student, with hopes of licensing 45 students during the two years of grant funding.
“Mr. [Chris] Bennett just offered me to ride in his [plane] one day, and I really enjoyed it, so he told me I should apply for the scholarship,” Inman said.
Inman plans to pursue a career in aviation, and expressed an interest in piloting small charter planes. A charter pilot, also known as an air taxi, is contracted to fly passengers on a private plane. These are typically shorter flights, and charter pilots often fly single-engine planes.
“I don’t want to fly big jets with a lot of people, but I want to be able to keep doing this as long as they’ll let me,” Inman said.
This program will also be beneficial to the aviation industry, as the 2020 pandemic nearly brought aviation to a halt nationally, with the industry laying off nearly 90,000 jobs by the end of 2020, according to industry group Airlines for America.
During the summer and fall of 2021, millions of Americans started flying again, but due to the layoffs in the previous year, the aviation industry has faced airport staff shortages and erratic flight schedules, leaving airports unable to meet renewed consumer demand.
As a result, the aviation business across Tennessee is now looking for the skilled workforce needed due to high demand as the state’s population and economy grows, and programs like the ones in Cumberland County are aiming to fill that demand.
