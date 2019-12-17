After a big rain system started the week and was followed by colder air, a pretty quiet weather pattern will be the story from Wednesday to Sunday.
Look for mostly dry weather and high temperatures climbing from near 40 midweek to the low 50s on Sunday. No white Christmas is coming for us this year, as I expect near 52 degrees on Christmas Day.
I did some research on what kind of weather we have seen in past years for Christmas, and I'm sure you will remember some of these.
The heaviest snow occurred in 1969 when I was a kid. We had 7 inches, and I remember it was a heavy, wet snow clinging to the trees as we traveled to my Grandma Norris's house.
The coldest was in 1983, when the temperature dropped to 7 below zero and the high temperature was only 8 above.
The warmest you may remember: It was just four years ago, when we hit a balmy 68 in 2015.
We had more than an inch of snow on Christmas 2010.
A measurable snow has fallen on only seven of the last 64 Christmas Days, so they are rare.
If you have been here long, I bet you remember Christmas Eve 1998 when we had a devastating ice storm that knocked out power right on through Christmas morning. We were without power for 15 hours with no heat or hot food. I was wanting sausage biscuits so bad, and I finally got some about the middle of the day when the power came on. What a holiday treat!
