The state of Tennessee enjoyed a rare second week of Indian summer weather and afternoon temperatures have been above 70 degrees since Friday. A few daily high temperature records have been broken across the state.
The all-time high temperature for the month of November will stand because it is 81 set back in 2016. Highs will be a little cooler from Thursday through Sunday with mostly mid to upper 60s expected.
There are no major blasts of cold air insight through the next two weeks but a close watch is being kept. There was no measurable rainfall during the first nine days of November. That is unusual. The average for this month is five inches so rain should be picking up beginning this week.
Make a note on your calendar for the night of November 16th and the early morning of the 17th for the Leonid meteor shower. The crescent moon will set early in the evening leaving us with dark skies. This could be a good show. Meteor showers can be unpredictable but it is worth a try. Best viewing is from a dark location after midnight although one can see them anytime during the night if lucky.
Anyone with a weather question or just wanting to talk weather, can reach me anytime at weather1@charter.net.
For a quick forecast, 24/7 you can call the weather line at 707-5533.
