Wishing to spare the victim in a 2019 rape case the ordeal of a public trial, family members were in agreement with an eight-year sentence for a suspect in a rape case.
James Sherman Williams, 44, whose address on arrest was listed as Braddock St., pleaded guilty to a single count of rape in connection with an incident alleged between June 15-16, 2019. A second count of incest was dropped.
In addition to serving eight years at 100%, that can be reduced 15% by prison credits, Williams will be required to be listed on the sex offender registry and subject to community supervision for life.
Williams is also banned from having any contact with the victim in the case.
In addition to the wishes of the family, according to Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch, Williams had in his favor no prior criminal history.
CCSO sheriff’s investigators responded to a 911 call of someone hurt. Evidence produced during the investigation included DNA results that would have supported a conviction if the case had gone to trial, Hatch noted.
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie, in accepting the guilty plea, recognized the desire of the victim’s family to resolve the case and said the family’s decision should not be subject to criticism.
In other cases, the following took place:
•Brandon Wyatt Barnes, 26, charged with two counts of theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, simple possession of meth and simple possession, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of property of more than $2,000 and received two two-year sentences to be served concurrently at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Barnes is also to pay restitution.
The charges stem from the passing of a stolen check on Dec. 2, 2021, and theft of two kayaks and an edger on Jan. 1. These items were later pawned.
•Rachael Renee Cravens, 38, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and received an eight-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation, forfeits anything seized during her arrest and is to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and followup. Remaining charges were dropped.
Cravens was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by CCSO deputies on Nov. 4, 2021, resulting in her arrest when drugs were seized. The theft charge dismissed involved taking of a utility trailer on that date. There is a co-defendant in this case.
•Kelly Renee Debord, 32, charged with auto burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, vandalism of up to $1,000, aggravated assault, assault and domestic assault, pleaded guilty to theft of property of up to $1,000 and assault and received an 11-month and 29-day suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation and is responsible for restitution, if any. Remaining charges were dropped.
The assault charge stems from a Sept. 17, 2020, incident investigated by CCSO deputies and the theft charge a June 18, 2020, auto burglary and theft investigated by CPD.
•Jerry Wayne Sherrill, 67, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and received an eight-year suspended sentence with two days to serve and the balance on supervised probation at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Court costs were waived.
The charge stems from a March 12, 2020, arrest during a CCSO investigation.
•Christopher Andrew Mayberry, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony evading arrest and received a two-year sentence to serve with fine and court costs waived. Mayberry is being given credit for 33 days already served.
The charge stems from a 30-minute flight from a THP trooper that reached speeds of 115 mph on Oct. 7.
