Covenant Health has named Randy Davis as Cumberland Medical Center’s new president and chief administrative officer.
Davis, who holds a Master of Business Administration degree and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, will manage the overall operations of the hospital and work with the leadership team of Covenant Health on systemwide initiatives.
“Randy is going to be a great addition to the Covenant Health team and an asset to the Crossville Community,” said Jim VanderSteeg, Covenant Health president and CEO.
“In addition to administrative responsibilities for health-related organizations, he has served on boards and committees for healthcare and civic organizations, and has received recognitions for his leadership and service.”
VanderSteeg added, “We welcome him to Covenant Health and to the Cumberland Medical Center family.”
Davis most recently served as the chief executive officer for Tri-Star NorthCrest Medical Center in Springfield, TN.
He was responsible for implementing the vision and strategic initiatives within the HCA TriStar Division.
Under his leadership, the hospital was recognized for numerous quality and community outreach awards.
“My wife and I look forward to being a part of the Crossville and Cumberland County community,” said Davis. “I am personally excited to join the outstanding group of caregivers and support staff who provide exceptional care at Cumberland Medical Center.”
In addition to more than 20 years of health care experience, Davis served in the Alabama National Guard supporting its 20th Special Forces Group.
He received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from Vanderbilt University and his MBA degree with a concentration in healthcare from Lipscomb University.
Davis has been named a 2019 ACHE Rural Healthcare Executive and was the recipient of the 2019 Tennessee Hospital Association Small and Rural Leadership Award.
He serves on The Joint Commission Hospital Advisory Board and the Tennessee Hospital Association’s Center for Innovative Solutions.
His previous community involvement included serving as chairman of the executive committee of the Robertson County Chamber of Commerce and on the board of YMCA of Robertson County, among other activities.
Serving the Cumberland Plateau and surrounding communities in the Upper Cumberland area of Tennessee, Cumberland Medical Center is an acute-care hospital offering specialized services that are not always available in rural medical centers.
CMC offers advanced surgical and medical care, including tele-ICU, a unique service that offers specialized expertise and monitoring for critical care patients.
Cumberland Medical Center has a diagnostic center, same-day surgery unit, maternity services, cardiac and pulmonary rehab programs, a sleep disorder center, breast center (offering 3D mammography), cancer center, hyperbaric medicine and wound care.
It is a part of Covenant Health, an award-winning Tennessee health care delivery system serving 23 counties and committed to providing excellent care for more than 2 million patients each year.
Visit CMChealthcare.org for more about Cumberland Medical Center.
With more than 11,000 employees, physicians and volunteers, Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has been recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer seven times.
Go to CovenantHealth.com for more information.
