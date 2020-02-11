Lauren Randall has been named the valedictorian of the Cumberland County High School Class of 2020.
Kimberly Wooll joins her at the top of the class as salutatorian.
Both students were surprised with the announcement during a reception Feb. 3.
"I didn't expect it at all," said Wooll. "It's an honor."
Randall thanked her family and her teachers for their support during her high school career.
Both top honorees have chosen Tennessee Technological University for their post-high school education. Randall plans to study accounting, while Wooll will enroll in nursing.
This year, Cumberland County schools transitioned to the Latin honor system. Both Randall and Wooll earned summa cum laude honors for their academic achievement. They had the highest numerical averages for the class.
Twenty-six students also achieved summa cum laude.
"They are receiving the highest honor," explained CCHS Principal Jon Hall.
Hall said the students recognized were not just exemplary students in the classroom, but also active in extracurricular activities.
"They all challenged themselves in the classroom, but that's not where their high school experience ended," he said. "These students are band members, they're in the drama club, they're athletes, they're in FFA. The list of extracurricular activities that this group of students could put together is immense. It blows my mind these students have maintained such academic success while being involved in so many things that make this school what it is."
Students earning summa cum laude had to earn a local weighted GPA of 4.25 or higher on a 5-point scale.
While most classes offer students 4 quality points toward the local weighted GPA, students taking honors, Advanced Placement, dual enrollment or dual credit courses can earn up to 5 quality points per course.
"That is a fantastic achievement," Hall said.
Students graduating summa cum laude are Alley Abram, Kayla Ashburn, Shelbi Brewer, Ashley Burke, Katelyn Carpenter, Ethan Cooper, Porna Debnath, Jacob Debord, Nicholas Drainas, Samantha Essex, Kallie Hale, Andrew Johnson, Audree Kerley, Trevor Parsons, Yash Patel, Lauren Randall, Chloe Richardson, Cheryl Rodriguez, Holley Shaw, Jacob Standefer, Olivia Stewart, Alexander Tabor, Lauren Tabor, Mikayla Vanlandingham, Alyssa Woody and Kimberly Wooll.
These students will be recognized during commencement exercises with a pin they can wear.
The school will also recognize students graduating magna cum laude, with a GPA of 4.0 to 4.24, and cum laude, with a GPA of 3.75 to 3.99.
Students graduating magna cum laude are Connor Atkinson, Madeline Bastian, Britney Carmack, Daksh Dalwadi, Molly Ferrari, Maison Gargac, Emily Green, Angel Hayes, Dwight Heiden, Austin Hubbard, Bailey Jones, Isabella Mangano, Dillion Marsh, Jillian Moore, Kaitlyn Pryor, Sheridan Roberts, Casee Smith, Madalyn Thompson, Megan Ventress, Grayson Weber, Alessandra Wilson and Mason Wyatt.
Students graduating cum laude are Cody Bolin, Nikolas Brendel, Ethan Davis, Kaleb Davis, Kolby Davis, Leonardo De La Cerda, Jacob Grenga, Mackenzie Kilgore, Alexis Kistner, Sean Miller, Elijah Oakes, Tania Perdomo Flores, Tristan Robbins, Corey Stone, Alyssa Tabor, Walker Tollett-Pugh, Benjamin Wattenbarger and Gena Whaley.
Hall thanked parents and families for their support of the students.
"I know there is a lot of chauffeuring around, a lot of ball games, a lot of club events," Hall said. "There were a multitude of things you all had to have a hand in for them to be successful."
The valedictorian and salutatorian both must qualify for summa cum laude honors and meet ACT benchmarks in each content area.
Middle college coursework does not count toward valedictorian and salutatorian calculations.
