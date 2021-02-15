Bryan Ramsey is the Cumberland County High School Class of 2021 valedictorian, with Joanna Hopkins named salutatorian.
Both students said they were surprised by the announcement Feb. 11 at the school’s Summa Cum Laude celebration.
Ramsey thanked the teachers, whom he said he would miss when he leaves high school.
“The teachers are really supportive and nice,” he said.
Ramsey is still evaluating colleges to attend next year, but he plans to study cybersecurity. Hopkins said she is considering a career in real estate after high school.
The two students had the highest numerical average of the 23 students earning summa cum laude honors this year.
“I look around this room and I see a wide variety of kids,” Principal Jon Hall said. “These are kids who have been not just strong academically, but everyone has been involved in some type of extracurricular activity.
“These are students who have pushed themselves not just academically, but across the board. I have no doubt that everyone in this room is going to be extremely successful in whatever endeavors they decide to pursue after high school. I’m proud to call them future alumni and look forward to May when we get to walk across the stage and graduate.”
The students all pursued a rigorous academic program during high school. They earned additional quality points on their GPA for taking dual credit, honors and Advanced Placement courses. The students have a local weighted GPA of 4.25 and higher.
CCHS students graduating with summa cum laude honors are Jonathan Bailey, Caroline Beasley, Cassidy Browning, Amanda Carroll, Megan Casey, Lucas Christian, Buttons Cole, Natalie Crisp, Drew Davidson, Autumn Edwards, Abigail Han, Joanna Hopkins, Seth Lewis, Ridge Longway, Abbi Miller, Gavin Norris, Alex Petty, Ivy Queen, Bryan Ramsey, Mason Reid, Nerissa Scarbrough, Joshua Stull and Jason Wicker.
The students received a certificate and a custom cupcake with icing in school colors. They will also receive a pin denoting their achievement to wear at graduation this spring.
In addition to meeting the standards for summa cum laude, Ramsey and Hopkins also had to meet ACT benchmarks. Numerical averages were calculated using grades from all their high school coursework through the first semester of their senior year.
The school has also named the students achieving magna cum laude and cum laude honors for the Class of 2021.
Students achieving magna cum laude honors, with a GPA of 4.0-4.24, are Nicholas Bell, William Brady, Hailey Campbell, Tucker Christopher, Alaysha Cydrus, Bailey Davis, Mackenzie DeMarcus, Audrey Fairman, Daniel Fairman, Brian Forney, Jordan Herring, Abigail Huling, Ivy Loveday, Parker Manis, Cassondra Norrod, Elizabeth Oyler, Michael Phipps, Kaylee Pry, Courtney Robinson, Riley Smith and Heather Stokes.
Students achieving cum laude honors, with a GPA of 3.75-3.99, are Grace Bradberry, Alix Bramer, Kasondra Brown, William Combs, Briley Davis, Sarah Elmore, Jeremiah Forte, Ethan Foster, Henry Gentry II, Marcus Hill, Storie Hollingsworth, Nicholas Horvath, Ashley Longnecker, Matthew Lowe, Austin Mathus, Isaias Medina Navarro, Jasmine Montgomery, Jeremy Daniel Ocamp, Emilee Phillips, Portia Phillips, Lilianna Pratt, Chloe Reagan, Carlie Sherrill, Jacey Tollett, Courtney Watson, Jacob White, Ethan Wilhite and Isaac Wright.
