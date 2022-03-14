Remote Area Medical – RAM® – a major nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics delivering free dental, vision and medical care to those in need – will hold a free, two-day clinic this weekend, March 19-20.
RAM will be set up at Cookeville High School 2335 N. Washington Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501 for this two-day only event.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. (midnight) on Friday night, March 19, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps will be provided.
Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.
Services available at the free RAM clinic include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental x-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women's health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Free haircuts and free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, please visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services. Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.
