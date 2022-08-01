It was hoped a couple of days of sunnier weather at midweek with highs warming back up to the upper 80s would be coming but rain chances go back up to 70% late in the week and for the weekend.
July finished about two degrees above normal on temperatures with the heat index hitting an incredible 99 degrees on the 23rd. Rainfall of 8-10 inches was common across the county.
Heat lightning is actually lightning from a very distant thunderstorm. Before radar was invented, folks would be sitting outside on hot evenings and would see lightning flashing in the sky. People would think, “Well, there’s no clouds so I guess it is heat lightning.”
When you see it, there is a thunderstorm somewhere. Lightning can be seen from a storm 100 miles away on a clear night. The old wives’ tale that a hot, humid night can generate lightning without a thunderstorm, called “heat lighting,” is exactly that — a meteorological myth.
Heat lightning is just normal lightning from a thunderstorm too far away for one to hear thunder.
