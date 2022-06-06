A couple of things stand out about our weather over the next 14 days.
This week we have several days with showers and thunderstorms likely with the middle and late portion of the week most likely to be wet.
A hotter and drier weather pattern should be coming from June 14-19, and it would not be surprising to see highs of 85-90 degrees each day. Make sure those fans and air conditioners are ready, because the heat is going to shift into high gear in over a week.
Next Tuesday, June 14, there will be a full super moon which is called the strawberry moon. There will be another super moon in July.
A super moon is a full moon that nearly coincides with the closest that the moon comes to the earth, resulting in a slightly larger than usual size of the moon as viewed from earth. The following week is the first day of summer.
Drop an email anytime, if readers have questions or are looking for weather data, to weather1@charter.net and don't forget the weather line at 931-707-5533.
