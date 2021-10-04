After 10 straight days of dry weather to end September and the start out October, rain returned on Sunday.
Precipitation will be off and on for much of the week ahead, along with cooler temperatures.
High temperatures will only be in the low 70s on most afternoons. The extended forecast is expected to bring plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid-70s next weekend.
There is no frost coming through Oct. 15. But during the second half of the month, it is likely a cold front will drop down from Canada and bring frost and a possible freeze.
There will be a new moon on Oct. 6, which means no moon in the nighttime sky. This makes for an excellent time for amateur astronomers to see galaxies and other fainter objects at night.
Venus will continue to shine brightly
just after sunset in the southwestern sky
and Jupiter to the southeast at mid-even-
ing.
Drop an email anytime to weather1@charter.net.
