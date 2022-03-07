Cumberland countians will see off and on rain chances during the week, and high temperatures will mostly be running in the 50s to near 62 degrees by Thursday.
A cold front is coming through on Friday and Saturday to bring much colder weather and a chance of snow showers Friday night with lows near 20 and highs near 35 on Saturday.
This cold spell will not last long and I expect us to be back into the 50s and 60s from March 14-19.
The Plateau is now beginning the severe weather season which will last through May. On March 3, 2020, an EF-3 tornado moved through the Nashville Metro and an EF-4 moved through Putnam County a couple of hours later, resulting in widespread damage.
There were hundreds of injuries and 25 fatalities. The Cookeville tornado produced wind speeds near 175 mph. It is a night of stormy weather that many, including myself, will never forget.
This coming Saturday night/Sunday morning it will be time to set clocks forward one hour. Sunset on March 13 will not be until around 6:50.
Readers can drop me an e-mail anytime for weather data or to send questions to weather1@charter.net.
