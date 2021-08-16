Another week of stormy weather in the forecast through the weekend with chances at least 60% each afternoon, and that is unusual to see for five straight days.
High temperatures will be held down by the clouds and the rain to the upper 70s to low 80s. Very heavy downpours and frequent lightning will be associated with some of the storms this week.
On Aug. 9, an afternoon thunderstorm dumped 3 1/4 inches of rain on some areas of Fairfield Glade. That is what those in the weather business call a frog strangler.
There was a beautiful rainbow Saturday. Did you know the rainbow is mentioned in the Bible? God put the rainbow in the sky as the sign of his promise that he would never again destroy the earth with flood (Genesis 9:13–17). To view a rainbow, simply stand with your back to the sun when showers are in the area and the rainbow will be in front.
For our astronomy enthusiasts, I hope you were able to view the Perseid meteor shower last week. The next big shower is Dec. 13-14 and I will remind you before its occurrence.
There are two bright planets that can be seen in the nighttime sky this week. Venus is bright in the western sky after sunset and Jupiter rises in the southeastern and southern sky late at night. They provide great viewing for those with a good telescope.
A full moon is coming on Aug. 22.
Drop me an email if you have any weather questions or requests, weather1@charter.net.
