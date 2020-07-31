Crossville Police are trying to determine the identity of the person who painted a racial slur on the driveway of an apartment complex Monday, according to reports.
The incident was reported around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 241 Heather Ridge Circle, according to Ptl Samantha Seay’s report. There were no apparent witnesses to the incident.
A resident who lives in the area told police that he believed the racial slur was directed at his son, whom he described to police as being biracial. The man added that his son had not been in the area for a few days.
Police did recover a black spray paint can lid at the scene but were unable to obtain fingerprints from the surface.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Crossville Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.