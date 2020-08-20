The Cumberland County Commission sent a controversial proposal to regulate motor vehicle racing in the county back to committee after multiple people spoke against the measure during Monday night’s commission meeting.
“Personally, I don’t have enough information. And the way the resolution is written, I don’t want to vote on this tonight,” Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, said.
The issue began when a new neighbor moved to Sawmill Rd. and built a racetrack on his property. The neighbors told commissioners just 30 minutes of one motorcycle racing on the track was “very, very loud.”
They sought help from the Cumberland County Health and Safety Standards Board, but that board had no jurisdiction. Next they went to the environmental committee.
Tex Rice, who owns the property in question on Sawmill Rd. said it took him two weeks to build the track, which he intended to use to practice cornering with friends and family. He’d used it once.
“I rode for 20 minutes with my friend to see if the layout was right — no jumps, no nothing,” Rice said. “Twenty minutes, we put the bikes up, and the next thing I know, my neighbors are complaining.”
Rice said there is a firing range across the road that was sometimes the source of loud noises, but he hadn’t complained. Tractors make a noise louder than a dirt bike, he said, but he hadn’t complained of those in the neighborhood that includes farms and homes.
“Now y’all are trying to tell me, every one of you are trying to tell me, my God-given right in the United States, to not ride my bike on my property that I paid cash for. That’s wrong,” Rice said.
Donna Goss said she had lived on Sawmill Rd for 40 years and enjoyed the peaceful neighborhood. The neighbors were not complaining about neighborhood noises, like ATVs or motorcycles.
“The noise that was creating when he was racing was quite unbearable,” she said. “I have a right to a peaceful neighborhood.”
County Attorney Philip Burnett said there were two options the county could use to regulate noise: a noise ordinance or a resolution regulating motor vehicle racing.
“There are noise ordinances all across the state,” he said. “We do have one in Crossville.”
But noise ordinances are problematic, Burnett said. First, the county can only enforce resolutions through civil lawsuits while city ordinances are criminally enforced. Second, Burnett has said in previous meetings noise ordinances can be difficult from a Constitutional perspective.
The motor vehicle racing resolution was more narrow, Burnett said, and he presented that to the environmental committee, which passed a resolution to regulate racetracks. That resolution included an 87 dBa noise level and a 2,500-foot setback.
Since that meeting in July, Burnett has continued to research similar regulations and consulted with a physics professor at Middle Tennessee State University regarding sound levels.
The proposed resolution presented Monday night required a 1,000-foot setback from neighboring property lines and set sound levels at 65 dBa from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 55 dBa from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., as measured from any other property parcel.
These restrictions would not apply to the two commercial race tracks currently operating in Cumberland County, Burnett said. However, a curfew of 11 p.m. would apply.
“There are several people that have complained,” Burnett said.
There is a state law setting an 11 p.m. curfew for motor vehicle racing in “resort towns” such as Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Cumberland County is not considered a “resort town” under state law.
Michael Newcome operates the I-40 Dragstrip. The curfew wasn’t realistic for his business or Crossville Raceway.
“We hold large events. If it rains, I’m pushed late into the night,” Newcome said. “Cutting us off at 11 o’clock won’t work. We need to run until we’re finished.”
The resolution offered exemptions for racing that occurred less than six times in a 12-month period or any race authorized at the Cumberland County Community Complex.
Several residents said they had build private tracks on property across the county for training purposes. Many spend a lot of time and resources traveling each week to compete.
New tracks would have to apply to the environmental committee through the county clerk’s office with a $5 fee. It would allow discretion to allow motor vehicle racing that violated portions of the resolution, provided adjoining landowners all agreed.
Landowners could appeal a decision by the environmental committee to the full commission.
Burnett said the commission could adopt the resolution, change the resolution, impose a moratorium for further study, refer the resolution back to committee, or not pass the resolution.
Kyle Davis, 2nd District commissioner, said, “They have a right to use their property.”
He was concerned about enforcement and who would investigate possible violations, saying it would amount to taking one neighbor’s word over another’s.
“It’s no secret I’m against this, because government is already big enough, and we don’t need to be putting restrictions on people,” he said.
Burnett said neighbors can file a private nuisance suit against the neighbor without any action by the commission.
Darrell Threet, 3rd District commissioner, said he saw the issue as similar to neighbors playing loud music next door on a regular and continuing basis.
“Isn’t there disturbing the peace?” he asked. “All they’re wanting is their peace kept in their neighborhood.”
Burnett said there is no state law for disturbing the peace, though bits and pieces of law to regulate certain situations.
Newcome said people who wanted to have restrictions on their property can purchase land in the city or in restricted communities around the county.
“We live in the county. We have land. We want to do what we want to do,” Newcome said.
Cliff Segar, who lives in Eastern Cumberland County, suggested more negotiation was needed to craft a resolution.
“Is there freedom to ride? Yeah. My freedom ends where someone else’s liberty begins,” Segar said. “We’ve got to negotiate some of this. We need to get this right the first time.”
He also questioned if the resolution represented piece-meal zoning by the commission.
Wilson moved to refer the matter back to the environmental committee for reconsideration and public comment. Nancy Hyder, 2nd District commissioner, supported the motion.
John Patterson, 9th District commissioner, suggested the commission table the resolution for 60 days.
“In looking at both sides, we’re not addressing the issue of consideration and reasonableness,” he said. “We need to show better consideration. But I do not believe we’re in the position to pass resolutions we can’t enforce. If we table this for 60 days, we should come to a more reasonable solution.”
The motion passed 11-7, with Kyle Davis; Chad Norris, 1st District commissioner; Jack Davis, 5th District commissioner; Charlie Seiber, 4th District commissioner; David Gibson, 4th District commissioner; Jerry Cooper, 7th District commissioner; and Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner opposed.
Members of the environmental committee may soon change. The commission makes committee appointments for the next two years in September. Meetings will be announced in the Chronicle as notices are received.
