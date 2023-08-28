oil spill-use this.jpeg

Quick action Thursday helped prevent a tote filled with recycled oil from leaving the Cumberland County Recycling Center on Maryetta St. Cumberland County Solid Waste Director Conrad Welch said the tote slid off a tow motor while unloading. Workers quickly put down absorbent material to collect the oil and the state was called to perform an inspection. Welch said he received a follow-up email saying the department did a good job on the cleanup. No oil left the parking lot, he said.

