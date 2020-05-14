Cumberland County residents have been using their time at home to spring clean.
And that’s led to a lot more stuff going to the 15 convenience centers operated by the Cumberland County Solid Waste Department. They recorded 182 tons more in April than disposed of in March.
Cumberland County offers a comprehensive recycling program, with single-stream recycling available at convenience centers located strategically throughout the county.
These centers accept household trash. They can also accept metal, motor oil, glass, miscellaneous household items and recyclables.
The recycling containers can take newspaper, magazines, cardboard, nos. 1 and 2 plastics, aluminum and steel cans.
Check plastic items for a number, usually on the bottom of the container inside the arrow triangle logo. Plastics numbered 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7 are not currently recyclable in Cumberland County and should be disposed of with household garbage.
The market value of recyclable materials offers a great incentive to Cumberland County residents to recycle their items. There are growing opportunities to sell these products to processors and manufacturers who use them to make new products.
Not only is this effort good for the environment and reduces the amount of trash the county must ship to out-of-town landfills, it also helps bring in revenue. Cumberland County saved $260,000 in 2019 thanks to its recycling programs.
The Recycling Center on Maryetta St. in Crossville offers more recycling opportunities and helps residents rid their homes of things like tires, batteries, fence wire, fluorescent bulbs, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, electronics and textiles.
These items should be separate from recycling and trash. Ask one of the attendants where it should go.
Recycling and convenience centers cannot accept liquid fuel of any kind, leaves or grass clippings, landscape brush, construction or demolition waste. Those items should be taken to privately operated transfer centers — Crossville Waste Disposal at 81 Stevens St. or Selk Sanitation at 544 East Lane. There is an additional processing fee.
Some items require special handling, like garden chemicals or cleaning supplies. Each year, Cumberland County Solid Waste Department hosts Household Hazardous Waste Day. Residents can drop off any corrosive, flammable, toxic or reactive materials used in their home, garden or automobile. Plan for the 2020 event, set Oct. 3. For a complete list of items, visit www.cumberlandcountytn.gov/solidwaste.
The solid waste department also helps educate the community about safe disposal of solid waste and recycling. Educational presentations and materials can be made available to local schools and community organizations. Contact the office at 931-484-9328 if you are interested in these programs.
To find the nearest convenience center, visit www.cumberlandcountytn.gov/solidwaste.
