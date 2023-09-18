A Putnam County woman who on two consecutive days eluded law enforcement officers was taken into custody after crashing head-on into a Cumberland County sheriff’s patrol car, ending her flight from arrest.
No one was injured in the crash or either incident.
Tina Marie Stewart, 47, Long Lang Rd., Cookeville, was arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of cocaine and no driver’s license. She also faces a host of unknown charges in Putnam County.
On Sept. 6 around 11 a.m., Putnam County law enforcement officers chased a 2012 red Chevrolet Cruze into Cumberland County on I-40. According to Deputy Jacob Brink’s report, local law enforcement officers were told by dispatchers that the fleeing driver attempted to ram one of the deputy’s cars during the pursuit and that Putnam County officers terminated their chase.
A short time after being notified to be on the lookout for the vehicle, Brink spotted the Cruze on Plateau Rd. The driver accelerated to avoid the deputy, turning onto Keyes Rd. and then onto Kendrick Lane.
When Brink attempted to stop the driver, the car was driven into a private driveway and parked. Brink wrote as he approached the vehicle, the driver suddenly sped away, traveling Keys Rd. to Clear Creek Rd. and onto Hwy. 127 N.
The fleeing driver, according to the report, nearly collided with several vehicles and/or caused multi-vehicle crashes and because the pursuit “became too risky to the public,” the officer terminated the chase.
Brink filed a second report stating he spotted the same vehicle traveling on Hwy. 127 N. in the area of Rector Rd. around 8:30 a.m. the next day. He again attempted to stop the driver, based on two outstanding felony warrants from Putnam County and local charges in Cumberland.
The fleeing driver passed in no-passing zones and fled southbound at speeds in excess of 80 mph, passing multiple vehicles on curves and forcing oncoming drivers out of her way.
The pursuit entered the city of Crossville with city police attempting to deploy a tire-disabling spike system to stop the driver. The fleeing motorist avoided the spikes, entering the Enterprise Rent-A-Car parking lot, drove across a grassy area and into the Lansford Kawasaki parking lot before entering N. Main St. and striking CCSO Sgt. Rick Lanzilotta’s patrol car head-on.
The vehicle then traveled north on N. Main St., turning onto Cross Roads Dr. where the pursuit ended at the locked gates leading to a soccer field. The driver then surrendered without further incident as several pursuing police arrived on the scene.
CPD Sgt. Keith Sadula, conducting an inventory of the property in the vehicle prior to it being towed, discovered a small baggie of a white powdery substance identified in the report as suspected of being cocaine.
Once searched at the jail, another small baggie was recovered and it, too, appeared to be cocaine, the report continued.
Stewart was placed under $97,000 bond on the six charges in Cumberland County and a hold was placed on her for the Putnam County charges.
Stewart appeared in General Sessions Court Monday and a bond order was filed. Her cases were continued to Thursday.
