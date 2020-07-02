A Cumberland County man was taken into custody June 12 by Crossville Police on warrants from Putnam County charging four serious felonies, according to police reports.
Tony W. Starkes, 23, 3202 Deep Draw Rd., is charged in Putnam County with aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. Nothing else is known about the charges, for which bond had not been set.
According to a Crossville Police arrest report, Ptl. Corey Freeman was on routine patrol on Brenda Lane when he spotted a vehicle with Illinois license plates parked at residence where he had been informed the fugitive might be staying.
Lt. Dustin Lester and Ptl. Brandon Griffin arrived at the scene and the three were able to make entry into the apartment and take Starkes into custody.
Starkes was taken to the Justice Center and later transported to the Putnam County line by Cpl. Lucas Turner.
