On March 11, the Supreme Court of Tennessee entered an order suspending Albert Fitzpatrick Officer III from the practice of law for a period of six years, with six months active suspension, and the remainder on probation pursuant to Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Section 12.2.
Officer was further ordered to continue his monitoring agreement with the Tennessee Lawyers Assistance Program, engage the services of a Practice Monitor, pay restitution in the amount of $1,250, and reimburse the Board for all costs in the disciplinary proceeding.
Officer entered a guilty plea to the amended criminal charge of misdemeanor DUI; failed to take action to prosecute or advance a client’s case; failed to advise his client in a matter that had been appealed, failed to file appellate responses resulting in the court removing him as the attorney of record; failed to deposit client funds into his trust account and appeared in court representing his clients while administratively suspended.
Officer executed a conditional guilty plea admitting his conduct violated Rules of Professional Conduct (RPC) 1.3 (diligence); 1.4 (communication); 1.15 (safekeeping property – failing to deposit clients funds in his trust account); 1.16 (declining or terminating representation); 3.2 (expediting litigation); 5.5 (unauthorized practice of law); 8.1 (maintaining the integrity of the profession); and 8.4 (a), (b), (c), and (g) (misconduct).
Officer must comply with the requirements of Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Sections 28 and 30.4 regarding the obligations and responsibilities of suspended attorneys and the procedure for reinstatement.
