William Barnard, the talented Hixson High School quarterback, slowly got to his feet Friday night after a host of Stone Memorial Panthers sacked him for the second time during the Panthers’ 37-0 victory over the Wildcats in the first round of the playoffs in Crossville.
The Panthers seemed to have an answer for everything the Wildcats did in the game. Hixson’s usually potent offense, led by a trio of running backs including Michael Kendricks, Ronald Suttels and Jack Harris, never seemed to get much going. The SMHS defense gave Barnard trouble all night, too, often sacking the quarterback or forcing him to hurry his throws.
“Hixson had a really good running back (Kendricks) and we put it on our defensive line to set the tone of the game,” said Stone Memorial defensive coordinator Justin Qualls. “Austin Greenwood and Jack Delt led the way. We always preach 11 hats to the ball.
“We preach pursuit more than anything else. We believe tackling will take care of itself. Putting 11 hats on the ball is kind of what we’re made of.”
Hixson was able to accumulate only 150 yards of total offense for the game, most of which came on one series.
Qualls said part of the Panthers’ defensive success comes from their high-potent offense. The energy runs on both sides of the ball.
“There is no doubt we feed off the offense,” the assistant coach said. “On some teams it is an ‘offense versus defense’ thing and we try to avoid that. We are one unit and one team.”
The leadership on the defensive unit, Qualls said, comes from all over the field. He said each player contributes in their own way.
“We have a lot of leaders on the defensive unit,” Qualls said. “The guys hold each other accountable and the coaches don’t have to say a lot. We also have a lot of smart players and smart players make my job a lot easier.”
Qualls and the Stone Memorial defense will be faced with another test on Friday when the Panthers host Red Bank (9-2) in the second round of the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
