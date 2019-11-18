Voters are considering a number of important issues facing the country as the Democratic presidential primary and the 2020 presidential election approach. On a recent Monday the Crossville Chronicle visited the Cumberland County Courthouse and got opinions about top issues from those participating in a weekly vigil raising awareness of the immigration situation at the borders where immigrants and their children seeking asylum are being held.
Health care
As the cost of health care insurance, medications and other medical services continue to rise, many area residents worry about access to quality medical care. The June closure of a nearby rural hospital also has individuals concerned.
Karen Charbonet of Pleasant Hill, said, “I feel like people in this country can do better toward finding a way to offer health care.”
Jane Johnson of Deer Lodge agreed. ““Health care is a big issue, too. Prescription drug pricing has to be addressed. In Jamestown, there’s no hospital, now. We need that addressed,” she said.
Barbara Smith of Pleasant Hill, said there is broad public support for health care for all, yet Congress had failed to act.
“One of the things that concerns me a lot is that the majority of people in our country are very clearly in favor of things that the Senate and House do not pass. I think health care for all is one,” Smith said.
Immigration
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents have taken 970,000 people into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border over the past year — the highest number in a decade, the agency reported.
The U.S. has enacted several policies to reduce the number of individuals crossing into the U.S. and seeking asylum. One policy is the “Remain in Mexico” policy that requires migrants to return to Mexico while their cases work through the U.S. immigration courts. The policy of separating adults from their children sparked a wave of protest and condemnation across the country, including Cumberland County where a group has meet weekly for the past several months at the Cumberland County Courthouse.
“This is why we’re here every week,” said Marie Fortune, a retired United Church of Christ minister. “It’s faded from the news, but it’s still being mismanaged and punitive given that people are seeking asylum legitimately, which is just wrong. We’re not granting them the legal opportunity provided for in our laws and international law to seek asylum if you’re being persecuted in your own country. That’s been in place forever. [President Donald Trump] is trying to prevent that.”
Terri Kelly of Pleasant Hill said immigration is a huge issue.
“We need a program where immigrants can come and work here temporarily and go back to their country. There are many that that’s all they want to do is come here temporarily for work. The Trump administration is wreaking havoc with the asylum.
“There’s so much disrespect and they’re being treated as if they’re not people. We’re supposedly a nation of Christians but we’re so lost. The policy is so chaotic. It doesn’t confer with Christianity,” Kelly said.
Charbonet said, “It seems like it’s anything goes. We need more actions of intelligence. It’s not that the immigrants are taking all the jobs.”
Jane Johnson of Deer Lodge said immigration and health care are big issues in her mind.
“The immigration policies of this administration have broken my heart. People are being treated like animals,” Johnson said.
Gun laws
Some voters expressed interest in strong gun laws following mass shooting incidents across the country, most recently at a Texas homecoming party. Two were killed in the Greenville, TX, shooting Oct. 26 while 12 others were injured.
Some lawmakers have called for increased background checks while others have proposed “red flag” laws that provide procedures to take guns away from individuals temporarily.
Charbonet said, “We need smart gun laws. There should be no automatic weapons on the streets. That’s extreme. I’m not talking about taking away guns but more responsible laws. There is no need for automatic weapons available to the public,”
Climate control
Charbonet said climate control is a real threat that needs to be taken seriously.
“We need to look for alternative energy sources and work to help real people like the coal miners to retrain them for other jobs,” Charbonet said.
Smith said, “Taking action to reduce global warming and interrupt climate change is another.”
Presidential candidate
Though there are two primary challengers to President Trump, he is expected to be the Republican candidate for the office next year.
The Democratic primary has brought more than 24 candidates forward over the past year, with potential voters studying their performance in a series of debates and campaign events.
Charbonet said she likes many of the Democratic candidates.
As for her presidential candidate of preference, Kelly said, “I’m looking at Elizabeth Warren. I like her ideas about health care, banking and foreign policy. She’s a gutsy woman.”
Johnson agreed. “I think Elizabeth Warren is the most prominent and she is organized so well. I feel she would be great,” she said.
Ted McKnight of Pleasant Hill said he is the chapter president of PFLAG Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays.
McKnight said, “I like presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. He is openly gay. I think he will give fair representation. It seems since Trump has been in office many people are expressing negative feelings they have against gay people. They feel they have license to do negative things. This is an issue that needs to be addressed.”
For Fortune, the primary objective is winning the presidency in November.
“Getting rid of Trump is priority No. 1, and saving our democracy,” she said. Regarding the Democratic field of presidential candidates, Fortune said, “I think it’s very strong. I think we’ll end up with a final candidate who can beat Trump. We have an abundance of competent people and we’re very lucky in that regard.”
As candidates work to win voters, Deborah Holbrook wants to ensure those votes are properly counted and that all eligible voters have the opportunity to cast their ballot.
“Making sure that everyone’s vote counts. The restrictions on voting and that nobody gets any. They’re trying to clamp down. And the other thing is the complete corruption of the campaign process by big money which, in essence, is creating greater and greater economic divides."
