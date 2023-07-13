Cumberland Countians and residents of the 13th Judicial District will have the rare opportunity to attend and participate in a public hearing for five candidates for the newly created Criminal Court judge position.
The public hearing — open to anyone wishing to attend — will be held Tuesday, July 18, at 9 a.m. at Stone Memorial High School at 2800 Cook Rd.
Anyone can express orally or in writing, objections concerning applicant(s) for the judicial vacancy. The commission is expected to vote immediately following the interviews and forward three names to Gov. Bill Lee for his consideration.
Candidates for the newly created position are William M. Blaylock, Sparta; Rebecca Brady, Baxter; Shawn C. Fry, Cookeville; Brandon S. Griffin, Sparta; and Benjamin Marsee, Cookeville.
The 13th Judicial District includes Cumberland, Claysville, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and White counties. The new position was created by legislative act on May 11 and the appointee will take office Sept. 1
It is the first time in recent history that a hearing on a new judgeship is being held outside Putnam County.
