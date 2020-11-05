First responders and front-line workers in Cumberland County and across the country continue to serve their communities through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
To recognize their efforts and contributions, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster and Crossville Mayor James Mayberry have declared November 2020 First Responders Month and have encouraged everyone to show appreciation and thanks to the men and women serving in these vital roles.
On Tuesday, Foster and Mayberry joined with representatives of emergency services agencies to read the proclamation, which states, “Whereas, courageous and dedicated men and women in law enforcement, fire, emergency services, corrections, 911 dispatch, rescue squad, doctors, nurses, medical staff, emergency management, National Guard and volunteers in all sectors of public safety work to protect and aid the public during emergencies as both professional and volunteer first responders.”
These highly-skilled individuals undergo extensive training and education to develop the expertise required to respond to various emergency situations and often risk their own safety in the performance of their duties.
“First responders are the first and best defense against all emergencies that may threaten our communities,” the proclamation continues. “First responders are ready to aid the people of our communities 24 hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of inclement weather, threat of sickness or other hazards.”
They also serve as volunteers in service organizations, churches, schools and other agencies throughout the community.
“Our community is blessed and grateful to have such selfless, honorable individuals that serve in first response both professionally and voluntarily,” the proclamation continues. “We encourage all citizens to show appreciation and gratitude to all of our first responders for their selfless and tireless dedication to our community.”
