As new cases of COVID-19 have surged in the Southeast, health care leaders, governors and others have urged patients to seek out a treatment that can help patients fend off more serious illness.
But demand for that treatment — monoclonal antibodies — has led to changes in how providers order the treatment and how much they can expect to receive.
“The main reason we need these antibody treatments is simply because our hospital is overwhelmed,” said Landon Headrick, owner and pharmacist of Cumberland Vital Care, an independent specialty pharmacy that has been offering the infusion treatment for several months.
People produce antibodies to fight infections. Monoclonal antibodies are created in a lab to help the body identify the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19 and bind to it — keeping it from infecting other cells.
The technology is also used in immunotherapy and cancer treatments.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline have received emergency use authorization for their monoclonal therapies for COVID-19.
Monoclonal antibodies have been shown effective in helping stop the progression of the illness if taken within 10 days of being infected. Current guidelines involve treating high-risk patients: individuals 65 or older, a body mass index greater than 25 or chronic medical conditions like diabetes, heart disease and asthma.
“In a retirement community like Crossville, these risk factors are very common,” Headrick said.
But as new cases of COVID-19 surged, especially in Tennessee and other Southern states, U.S. Health and Human Services announced last week it would change how the treatment is distributed. Some media outlets reported seven states, including Tennessee, were using about 70% of the nation’s supply.
Before, providers like Cumberland Vital Care ordered the monoclonal antibody treatments directly from suppliers. Now, the federal government will distribute the treatments to states, which will then distribute to providers in the state.
“We are communicating with providers to understand how much product they need, how much they have on hand, and then match that with available supply,” said Bill Christian, associate director of communication and media relations for the Tennessee Department of Health. “We are making sure that all areas of the state have access. Monoclonal antibody allocations are expected to change weekly.”
Headrick said Cumberland Vital Care pharmacy has treated 72 patients with antibodies. Of those, he knows of only two patients who went on to be admitted to the hospital. Those patients were not infused until five days after testing positive for the virus, which can take a couple of days to get back.
Covenant Health issued a statement saying they are following National Institutes of Health guidelines to provide monoclonal antibody treatments to patients at highest risk for progression to more severe disease. The treatment is available at Cumberland Medical Center and Crossville Medical Group, which are part of the Covenant Health organization.
“Our member organizations in Crossville have provided this treatment to 126 patients, and we are working with the state to ensure that an adequate supply is available,” the statement continued.
Headrick estimates about half of the treatments went to people who were vaccinated in January, when the state offered vaccines to the people at highest risk for complications from the virus, including individuals age 75 and older, people living in skilled nursing facilities and health care workers.
Cumberland County reported 718 active cases on Thursday, the most recent data available from the Tennessee Department of Health. That was an increase of 25 from the day before. The county’s peak cases was 878 active cases on Sept. 6.
There have been 177 deaths in Cumberland County due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Cumberland Medical Center reported 49 patients confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 on Monday, with 38 confirmed hospitalizations. There were fewer than 10 patients in the ICU. The average age of patients in the hospital was 62. The hospital said 89% of all COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated and 100% of ICU patients were unvaccinated.
Cookeville Regional Medical Center reported it had 87 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, with 22 patients in their ICU and 19 patients requiring ventilators. They report 76% of patients are not vaccinated and vaccination status is unknown for 9% of patients.
Headrick said he is a proponent of vaccination as well as the monoclonal antibody treatment, and he worries about how delays in getting the treatment will impact patients because timing is critical to its success.
“So now that we can’t get access to the antibody supply, high-risk patients will have no option but to get sicker and further overwhelm our hospital,” Headrick said.
Area hospitals have struggled under the strain of increased numbers of patients, many needing higher levels of care. Last week, East Tennessee health care leaders urged patients with mild symptoms to seek care at urgent care centers or physician offices to alleviate overcrowded emergency departments.
Much of the strain involves staffing.
“We’re all stretched, and our staff is stretched,” said Dr. Harold Naramore with Blount Memorial Hospital during a press briefing last week. “It’s not just our nursing staff. It’s our respiratory therapists, pharmacy staff, people who prepare meals and people who clean rooms. They’re all stretched.”
Dr. James Shamiyeh with the University of Tennessee Medical Center said hospitals are trying to be creative in staffing and had called in help from the National Guard in some areas.
“There’s really not extra staff to bring in from outside the community,” he said. “There is only so much that we can do. As you start to see more patients in the ICU, sicker patients in the ICU — that’s why we need the community’s help so much.”
Monday, nine members of the Tennessee National Guard COVID Taskforce arrived at CMC to assist with staffing challenges.
“We are extremely grateful for this additional support from our Tennessee National Guard,” said David Bunch, president and chief administrative officer for the hospital. “This is a critical time for hospitals all across our state and country as we continue to provide the best care possible for all of our patients and community.”
Health care leaders urged everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the vaccines are safe and effective against the virus and help prevent hospitalization and death.
Two of the available vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, require two doses given several weeks apart. Individuals are not considered fully vaccinated until about two weeks after the final dose of any of the three vaccines. That can mean people remain at elevated risk for COVID-19 for up to six weeks.
As the virus continues to circulate in communities, health care leaders stress other mitigation efforts: wash your hands often, avoid large crowds, stay home if you are sick and wear a mask if you cannot socially distance.
