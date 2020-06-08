About 60 people gathered Sunday afternoon at the Cumberland County Courthouse, one of numerous demonstrations held across the country over the weekend calling for reforms to policing policies and an end to racism.
Local participants stood along Main St. with signs stating “Black Lives Matter,” “Racism is a Pandemic” and “No Justice, No Peace.”
They then returned to the gazebo for prayers for the country.
The group included all ages, though most were in their 20s. Many wore masks as concerns of the spread of COVID-19 continue in the community.
Some folks used sidewalk chalk at the courthouse to share messages like “The world is a brighter place without racism.” However, as one of the demonstrators began drawing at the front of the courthouse, Crossville police officers asked that she stop. All appeared well, as water was poured to begin the clean-up process.
Across the street, a group of people stood at Memorial Park. They didn’t chant, though one person held a sign saying, “Don’t break the law I can breath” [SIC].
A heavy police presence was in place throughout the downtown area. As the protestors began marching on the sidewalk from the courthouse to the Justice Center, local law enforcement offered an escort.
At the Justice Center, they stood on the hill in front of the building, held signs, waved to passersby and chanted in the 90-degree heat. The group began disbursing around 3:30 p.m.
There were reports of protests from coast to coast over the weekend. The AP reported Saturday was the largest one-day mobilization since George Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer 12 days before.
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, used his knee to pin Floyd to the ground for nearly nine minutes while Floyd was in custody. Three other officers were present. The incident was captured by cellphone video and sparked outrage around the country over police brutality and racial inequality.
Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in the case. The three other officers were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Chauvin was set to make his first court appearance on Monday.
