Water and fire generally don’t mix, but they managed to share time during Tuesday night’s Crossville City Council work session.
On the water front, council discussed the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority, a proposed regional governing body by the city and county mayors and the Crab Orchard Utility District.
“This is a discussion that’s actually been going on for several years,” noted Crossville Mayor James Mayberry.
During its February session, Cumberland County Commission approved an act asking the Tennessee General Assembly to form the regional water authority to allow utility districts to work together on long-term water needs for the area.
The authority, consisting of a seven-member board of commissioners drawn from the area utility districts, would control water usage in the area.
Each utility district has the option of joining up with the authority, either partially or fully, and would retain its staff if it made that move.
Crossville, with the greatest assets in water service, would have three members on the Cumberland Plateau Water Authority board. The remaining four members would come from the other four utility districts.
Members would be appointed by the city and county mayors and presented to the City Council, if Crossville opts in, and the various utility boards before being sent to the County Commission for final approval.
Mayberry said the long-range plan is to help ensure Cumberland County doesn’t run out of water.
He recalled a drought that once forced a neighboring county, facing a dire water shortage, to bring in a portable filtration system to access the lake at Fall Creek Falls.
During Tuesday’s work session, a city utility worker voiced concerns over job security if Crossville joins the new authority. The mayor tried to ease those fears.
“You’d be employed by the board rather than the city,” Mayberry said. “It won’t hurt anyone.”
The city, by virtue of having three members on the authority board, would play an important role in decision making and policy and could ensure its utility workers are protected through stipulations written into the contract with the authority.
“Without the city, it’s not a great deal for the board,” said City Attorney Will Ridley.
Mayor Pro-Tem R.J. Crawford noted the city wouldn’t be forced to join the authority and, if it does, could make it a “hard or soft merger,” adding it has a lot of flexibility.
Later in the meeting, the subject of fire came up — specifically, damage to a ladder truck.
Fire Chief Chris South reported extensive damage to a 2018 Pierce ladder truck, the result of an extension ladder coming in contact with some power lines during a routine check at Station No. 2 last month.
South said there is several hundred thousand dollars in damage and the ladder is “toast.” He added it could be a total loss and has been filed as an insurance claim and it will cost $9,270 to haul the ladder truck to the Pierce refurbishment center in Wisconsin for a damage assessment and repair cost.
If it’s declared a total loss, South told council it would take two years to replace.
Noting they're responsible for the first $5,000 of the hauling cost, South requested a budget amendment for $20,000 to cover deductible and other associated costs.
ible and other associated costs.
