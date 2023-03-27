Members of the Crossville Regional Planning Commission granted unanimous approval for a site plan for the proposed 26,000-square-foot auditorium for Cumberland County High School in the regular March meeting held Thursday.
The action was a formality on behalf of city planners since the estimated $10 million facility will be constructed on property already owned by the Board of Education on the CCHS campus.
Water and sewer services already exist and there will be no need for public line access. Those city services will be connected with existing water and sewer and no new driveway connections to public right-of-way is required.
This design for the auditorium has a 3,570-square-foot stage and seats 1,182 people, with 11 additional seats for those with wheelchairs. The design also includes a lobby, ticket booth, concessions, a sound booth, restrooms, two dressing rooms, costume and scene storage, scene construction and corridors for circulation.
Upland Design Group is working with the school board on the design of the facility, which was granted approval by the BOE in an Oct. 18 meeting.
Unanimous approval for the site plan presented was granted by planning commission members Gordon Atchley, Rob Harrison, Landon Headrick and Mike Moser.
