Cumberland County property owners began receiving letters last week notifying them of their new property values.
Cumberland County Property Assessor Sandy Gilbert said overall, property values increased 40-42% from the countywide reappraisal.
“It’s based on the market,” Gilbert told the Chronicle. “That’s what people are buying and selling property for. It is a dramatic increase in values.”
Gilbert notes the new property values do not reflect what property owners will pay in property taxes.
“Typically, when property values go up, the tax rate goes down,” Gilbert said.
Cumberland County operates on a five-year reappraisal cycle. During the first four years of the cycle, field workers inspect 25% of the county’s parcels to update information. In the fifth year, new values are calculated.
There are 69,480 property parcels in Cumberland County and 67,365 taxable parcels.
Property owners who feel there is an error in their property appraisal can contact the Property Assessor’s office at 484-5745 until May 20.
Issues can include property classification — such as residential or commercial property — or property value compared to similar properties.
“We’ll hold informal hearings for two weeks,” Gilbert explained. “If we cannot satisfy them with an informal hearing, we will schedule them an appointment with the Board of Equalization.”
The Cumberland County Board of Equalization will meet the first 10 business days of June to hear appeals.
Following the appeals process, the state will calculate a Certified Tax Rate for the county that brings in about the same revenue as last year.
That information will go to the Cumberland County Commission, which began its annual budget process last week with an all-day review of county operating budgets.
The budget process continues tonight with a review of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and Jail budgets. Thursday, the county will review capital and personnel requests from departments and requests for donations to nonprofit organizations.
The budget and tax rate are typically finalized in late July or early August, with a public hearing on the budget prior to a vote of the full commission.
The commission will consider its revenue needs when determining the tax rate for the coming year. State law allows the county or city to exceed the certified tax rate, but the legislative bodies must hold a public hearing to do so.
The assessed value is a percentage of a property’s appraised value: 25% for residential and 40% for commercial or industrial property. There are provisions for agricultural or forest land to be taxed at the use value of the property, but property owners must meet specific requirements including the size of the parcel, verified agricultural income or forest plans.
Taxes are calculated by dividing the assessed value by $100 and then multiplying by the tax rate.
Currently, Cumberland County has a tax rate of $1.5653. Last year, this tax rate provided about $24.14 million in revenue that was divided between the county’s general fund budget, solid waste/sanitation budget, general purpose school fund and general debt service fund.
According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Cumberland County had the seventh-lowest tax rate in the state in 2021.
