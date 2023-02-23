It’s tax time in Cumberland County.
The deadline for paying 2022 property taxes is 5 p.m. Tuesday, or property owners will be charged a penalty — 1.5% each month that the payment is unpaid.
Cumberland County Finance Director Nathan Brock told the Cumberland County Commission Tuesday that the county has already collected about 67% of property tax payments — as of the end of January.
“That’s slightly below last year, but it compares favorably to prior years,” Brock said.
Cumberland County’s tax rate is $1.135 per $100 of assessed value following a countywide reappraisal that saw property values soar by about 40% overall. The rate ranks as the lowest overall property tax in the state, as Cumberland County does not charge a separate school tax.
The county expects to collect $24.4 million in property taxes this year. The money funds county operations, like the Sheriff’s Office, sanitation department and general county offices.
A portion of the school system’s budget also comes from property taxes, though the bulk of the county’s contribution to the school system, $15.6 million, comes from sales tax collections.
Sales tax continues to be strong, with $1.4 million collected for the February report, representing sales in December. That’s about $13,000 less than budget projections, but the county is still about $162,000 ahead of sales tax collections.
Some property owners may have property taxes paid through an escrow account with their mortgage.
For those who need to make payments, the Cumberland County Trustee Kim Wyatt’s office is at 2 S. Main St., Suite 111 — across from the Cumberland County Courthouse. The office is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and the office will stay open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
The office can accommodate credit or debit card payments by phone, as well. Call 877-768-5048. There is a 2.75% fee added when using a card.
There is a drop box out front of the office for after-hours payments, or payments can be mailed to Cumberland County Trustee, 2 S. Main St., Suite 111, Crossville, TN 38555. Payments must be postmarked by Feb. 28 to avoid penalties.
For more information, call 931-484-5730.
