While plans continue for a new county garage facility, a campus of land and buildings has been offered to the county that could provide a place for the highway department and other county offices.
During a meeting of the building and grounds committee, Jim Blalock, 8th District commissioner, questioned why the county would consider buying more land when there's space at the Cumberland County Community Complex and other county-owned property.
Wendell Wilson, 6th District commissioner, responded, "Hold that thought. I honestly think you're going to be surprised how much land and buildings and what the county could possibly use.
"Keep an open mind, is all I ask."
The county commission approved allowing County Highway Superintendent Scott Blaylock to rent the commercial property on Hwy. 70 and Northside Dr. after Blaylock raised concerns about the county facility's safety.
Local resident Tommy Pelfrey offered the county use of a portion of the 8-acre complex for $2,000 in rent each month. The property is currently for sale, and Pelfrey agreed to give the county three months to move out should it be sold.
County Finance Director Nathan Brock said Pelfrey offered the site being used by the highway department for $375,000 or the entire complex for $1.5 million. He also offered owner financing, as well.
Wilson said the committee needs to tour the facility before continuing discussions on a possible purchase or moving forward with a proposed building project for the highway department. The committee will tour the property Aug. 17 at 4:30 p.m.
BUILDING UNSAFE
The county garage facility is not safe for workers to continue using.
Kim Chamberlin, with Upland Design Group, said, "We identified a number of issues in that building. The conclusion came down that it isn't a safe building to occupy at this point. There are places where block walls are completely deteriorating and falling away. The roof structure above is rotten in places."
A report from Upland Design cites water making its way inside through leaks in the roof and perimeter walls. That has resulted in puddling of water on the concrete floor, creating slip hazards and electrical hazards. There was a strong smell of mold and mildew in the office portion, as well.
"It isn't a safe place to put people at this point," Chamberlin said.
Upland Design is waiting on a survey of the 3-acre parcel to determine where to place a proposed 8,000-square-foot facility.
The space would have three truck bays with two maintenance pits to work on the department's trucks and equipment. There would be a parts storage area, small office, and restrooms.
"It's a simple, metal building. There's nothing in it that's extravagant," he said.
Chamberlin estimated cost of $60-$80 per square foot, though that depends on where it sits on the land and necessary site development. The pits could be bid as an alternate with truck lifts
Chamberlin estimated about a year to complete the building once the county approves the project.
The lease with Pelfrey is for one year.
