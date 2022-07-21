The bats that had taken up residence in the Homestead Tower have flown the roost, and visitors can once again climb the 97 steps to the observation deck overlooking the historic district.
“It is spic and span now,” said Brenda King, president of the Homestead Tower Association.
The tower is currently open Wednesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m.
While the museum portion of the facility remained open, the tower had been closed to visitors since mid-June when bats were found in the tower with their pups. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency advised the bats could not be moved or disturbed.
Once the bats left, there was still work to be done. SERVPRO of Cumberland, Morgan and White Counties assisted in the cleanup, vacuuming and sanitizing the tower.
“They did such a good job,” King praised the local company.
Next, the Tower Association is hoping to replace rotted wood in the tower structure, such as around the windows, which can attract the bats. But King is worried the bats will return next year.
“We’ll fix the wood we can reach,” she said. “But we’ll have the same problem.”
The Tower Association has reached an agreement with Cumberland County to lease the historic structure on Hwy. 127 S. The Tower houses a museum that tells the story of the Cumberland Homesteads, a 1930s resettlement community during the Great Depression. The New Deal-era project brought hundreds of families to Cumberland County in search of a fresh start.
The property was turned over to the county in 1946 when the project ended. In 1952, the county turned the land over to the school system, which used it for educational purposes for a time.
By the 1980s, the building was in disrepair. Individuals from the Homesteads community, several children or grandchildren of original Homesteaders, worked to repair the building and preserve the history of the community through artifacts and oral histories. The school system granted the association a 99-year lease.
The tower and surrounding former Homesteads with their distinctive Crab Orchard-stone homes were recognized as a historic district on the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
But the ownership of the Tower came into question in 2020 following a request for help with a new roof — at the time estimated to cost upward of $100,000.
It was unclear if the county owned the property or if it was owned by the Cumberland County Board of Education. A 1999 quitclaim deed named the county as the owner, possibly because the tower was no longer used for school purposes. But the deed did not define which county entity was the owner.
The school board voted to transfer ownership of the tower and part of the land that adjoins Homestead Elementary School to the county in October 2020. The transfer was completed in July 2021.
While there had been discussion of selling the Tower to the association for a token price of $1, the county commission decided to lease the property to the nonprofit.
The Cumberland County Commission unanimously approved a five-year lease with the association, at a cost of $1 per year.
The nonprofit is required to maintain liability insurance and property insurance for structures and fixtures. Any repairs or structural changes must also preserve the building’s historic integrity.
The association is responsible for upkeep and maintenance of the buildings and utility and insurance costs.
The lease also states the roof — first discussed in 2020 as needing repairs — does not currently present a safety issue. The association is not responsible for roof repairs or replacement, but the county is also not required to replace the roof.
King noted the association had incurred the cost of clean up to the tower and will have additional costs to repair rotted wood.
During discussion in June, members of the building and grounds committee said the association could return to the commission if they needed help with funding for repairs, though several commissioners spoke in favor of moving forward with roof repairs.
Sue York, 1st District commissioner, said during that meeting, “This is one of our buildings. This is probably going to be a one-in-lifetime roof. I just think we need to help. Have somebody check into it, how much it’s going to cost and come back to you all and maybe fix the roof.”
During the county commission’s July 18 meeting, Rebecca Stone, 3rd District commissioner, encouraged the association to work with Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster’s office to explore possible grant funding for repairs.
“There are significant grants available for major repairs, and I would hope the Homestead Tower Association, as part of their efforts to take care of the tower, they will reach out,” Stone said.
King said the association board is working on plans for the upcoming Homesteads Apple Festival, its primary fundraiser. The event is set Sept. 24-25, with craft and food vendors, music, and entertainment around the historic tower grounds. There will also be a pageant Sept. 24 from 10 a.m.-noon and a 5K and 10K race on Sept. 17. See the Cumberland Homesteads Facebook page for more information on upcoming events.
In other business, the commission approved the following items:
•Appointment of Christy Eldridge as a judicial commissioner with a six-month term
•Placement of a painted quilt block on the exterior of the Milo Lemert Building per a request from Downtown Crossville Inc.
•Approval of an education policy for employees of the Cumberland County Health Department to use federal funding for education leave and tuition assistance, with funding to end June 30, 2023
