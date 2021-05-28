Recently elected Cumberland County Property Assessor Lori Ann Powell passed away May 20, 2021.
She took office in August 2020 and had worked in the property assessor’s office for 13 years prior to the election.
Powell was born Dec. 17, 1962, to Tunny and Merita Lowe in Crossville.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Powell; son, Andrew Powell; sister, Reva Reed and husband, Jack; and brothers, Greg Lowe and wife, Lisa, and Rodney Lowe and wife, Jan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Wayne Lowe; and sister, Saundra Lowe Forrest.
Funeral services were held May 24 at Crossville Memorial Funeral Home, with burial in Pomona Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations to The Salvation Army of Cumberland County.
The Deputy Property Assessor is currently serving in the role of property assessor.
The Cumberland County Commission must declare the office vacant when it meets in June and invite applications for appointment. It could then appoint a new property assessor when it meets in July.
That individual could serve until the August 2022 Cumberland County General Elec-
tion.
A primary election is set for May 2022, with successful candidates from each party advancing to the general election in August.
