Municipal water is coming to the Sequatchie Valley thanks to a $2.6 million project to extend service from South Cumberland Utility District to homes on East Valley Rd. in the southern portion of Cumberland County.
“It’s been a five-year project,” said Jack Davis, SCUD general manager.
A combination of grants and utility district funds will extend water lines to connect 29 households along the project route from Brown’s Gap Road along Old Hwy. 28 to East Valley Rd., tying in with a master meter at the Bledsoe County line.
“They need the water bad,” Davis said of the homes in the area.
Homes in the remote area are served by private wells, and those wells are contaminated with sulfur and other contaminants.
Amanda Mainord, with Grassroots Planning and Consulting, who wrote the grant, said, “I’ve heard stories time and time again how you are replacing appliances because the sulfur is burning up the coils in your appliances.
“Could you imagine walking into your house every day and smelling rotting eggs?”
Funding for the project includes a $486,865 Community Development Block Grant administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and $350,000 from the Appalachian Regional Commission. SCUD was to pay the balance of the project.
SCUD was awarded the CDBG grant in 2019 after being turned down for the project in 2017 and 2018.
Project estimates at the time were $1.2 million, but the project was delayed. When it was bid in 2021, the cost increased by more than $1 million.
The Cumberland County Commission approved up to $250,000 of funding toward the project from its American Rescue Plan allocation, about 20% of the shortfall. Additional funding is being sought from the state’s water infrastructure funds, if approved by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.
Davis estimated it would take about a year to construct the waterline and bring it down to the valley. When complete, it will serve 29 homes on East Valley Rd., Upper East Valley Rd., Old Hwy. 28, and Wilson Cemetery Rd., Tranquility Lane and the Cumberland Trail State Park.
A ground breaking ceremony was held April 22 at Parham’s Chapel Methodist Church.
Special guests for the event included Congressman John Rose, state Sen. Paul Bailey, Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster, Bledsoe County Mayor Gregg Ridley, and Pikeville Mayor Philip Cagle.
Rose recalled challenges his parents faced in trying to bring “city water” to their farm in remote DeKalb and Smith counties in the mid-1970s.
“My dad worked on that for quite some time,” Rose said. But problems arose when neighbors didn’t want to grant easements for the waterline.
“Our farm is a criss-cross of waterlines,” Rose said. “Ultimately, we got water and it was just a very short while after we were successful that all those neighbors realized what they’d missed out on.”
Spur lines were installed to serve those residences.
“I’m proud everyone understands what an opportunity this is,” Rose said, noting there had been no significant issues getting easements for the project.
Bailey thanked Davis and the staff at SCUD and the Cumberland County Commission for their work to secure the CDBG funding for the project.
“Congratulations on being able to get water,” Bailey said.
State Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton was unable to attend the event due to traffic delays.
Foster said he was a commissioner when the project first came to his attention.
Davis, who also serves on the Cumberland County Commission representing the 5th District, brought plans for the project to Foster shortly after his election as county mayor in 2018.
“We talked about how it failed twice,” Foster said. “Jack said, ‘I believe we’ve got a design that will go if you’ll give your blessing.’
“I thought about how many people it could help and I thought let’s roll the dice and see what happens.”
Foster said the success of the project was a “team effort,” and congratulated the homeowners within the project area.
The project does not include seven homes along Old Hwy. 28 to the Bledsoe County line. Those homeowners continue to rely on wells that come with challenges and extra costs.
Rosalie Kiesiner lives just over a half mile from where the waterline will turn off Old Hwy. 28 and onto East Valley Rd.
Kiesiner and her husband, Don, rely on a well that stretches more than 500 feet below the surface of their home.
“We’re happy for everyone,” she said of those who will soon be hooking up to the new waterline.
But the couple wonders how long they will have to wait to have water extended to them and their neighbors.
They built a weekend getaway in 2010 and made the valley their permanent home in 2015. The well was dug but has had problems over the years. Their current system includes a submersible pump, which they’ve had to replace several times, and a pre-treatment system that injects hydrogen peroxide, softens the water, and carries the sulfur smell away. That’s on its third set of equipment.
“When you have bad water, you have to have the system in place for good water,” Don Kiesiner said.
They estimate well expenses have surpassed $35,000 since they’ve lived there.
As work begins on the new waterline, they say they want to know if a plan is being made to extend the line to the Bledsoe-Cumberland county line.
“It’s common sense to do all the work while they’re here,” she said.
Infrastructure for water is among allowable uses for American Rescue Plan Act funds, along with the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Tennessee dedicated $1.35 billion of its ARP funds for water infrastructure projects, with $1 billion dedicated to formula-based non-competive grants. The state opened the application process for those grants Thursday.
Davis told the Chronicle he is working on a proposal that would address areas within South Cumberland where people continue to need access to water, including Old Hwy. 28 to the county line. Other areas of need include near Newton Rd., Lake Park and the Cumberland Mountain Retreat campground. Proposals with cost estimates and score cards are to be submitted in the coming weeks.
Funding will determine how many projects the district can complete, he said.
The state estimates it needs $5 billion-$15 billion in water infrastructure investment through 2040. The department will review, evaluate and recommend grant applications within 30 days of receiving a complete proposal and application. Funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.