It’s time for the community to speak — what do Crossville and Cumberland County need to “Grow the Plateau”?
A short survey is seeking input on activities people would like to see enhanced in the community and increase awareness of opportunities already available in the region. It’s available online at growtheplateau.com and requires only a few minutes to complete.
The survey is part of a marketing and branding project of the Joint Economic Community Development Board, funded with a $50,000 Three Star grant. The project includes development of a regional marketing plan for the city of Crossville, Cumberland County and Crossville-Cumberland County Chamber of Commerce to better market the community.
A contest has also launched for local photos and videos to enhance the new website currently under construction.
“We can use the photos and videos for our marketing initiative,” said Malena Fisher, assistant city clerk, during the June 26 meeting of the JECDB. “We’re going to have photos from throughout the community with a couple of prize packs.”
The prize packs will be valued at about $250 of local merchandise, with categories for golf courses, history, nature and landscapes, and retail and restaurants.
The JECDB selected Good Folks Marketing + Creative of Crossville to complete the project. The company was one of eight to submit proposals, with the contract awarded in April.
“Good Folks Marketing + Creative is very excited to be helping with the Grow the Plateau marketing initiative,” Amy Garvin with the local agency told the Chronicle. “We have grown up in the area and take pride in this project to help increase awareness of all that it has to offer for residents and visitors.”
Cumberland County Mayor Allen Foster told the JECDB in June, “They’re doing a good job. It’s exciting to see someone who can do that kind of work that’s local.”
As part of the project, Good Folks completed thorough review of website analytics, keyword research and competitive analysis. The website and Facebook page are now live.
“It was not just what websites they went to, but how long people stayed on a page and what they went to. It was really informative,” Greg Wood, Crossville city manager said.
The survey can be completed online at growtheplateau.com. Paper copies are available at Crab Orchard City Hall, the Chamber, Crossville City Hall, the mayor’s office at the Cumberland County Courthouse, the Lake Tansi POA office, Pleasant Hill Town Hall and the Thunderbird Recreational Center in Tansi.
Videos and photos for the contest may be entered through Aug. 14 by email to dustin@goodfolkscreative.com. Photos should be 1200 pixels wide with a 72 dots-per-inch minimum resolution. Video submissions should be 1080p.
Submit your entry by naming the file with your first name, last name and location in the county. Please include your phone number and address in your email.
Complete details are available at growtheplateau.com.
Entries will become the property of the JECDB for use in campaigns and promotions of the Cumberland County and Crossville area.
