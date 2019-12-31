Laughter filtered through the Cumberland County UT Extension Office, leading to the work room in the back were four youths were in various stages of completing their newest sewing project: a scrunchie.
The hair accessory was a special request from the beginning sewing students.
“We try to offer a new challenge each time,” said Taunee Whittenbarger, Extension agent. “Tonight, we’re working on zigzag stitches and using elastic.”
The final work involved hand-sewing a ladder stitch to close the fabric.
Other projects have includes bookmarks, a reading pillow and earbud holders. The students have learned to install zippers, make a pivot seam, construct handles and more.
“I’ve been very impressed with the students,” Whittenbarger said. “They come in focused and ready to hit the sewing machine.”
The Cumberland County office now has eight sewing machines, which make it easy to host group sewing classes. Funding was provided by the Juanita H. Fasola Foundation. The foundation offers mini-grants to support educational programs for East Tennessee youth and young adults in basic life skills and family and consumer science.
The first group will progress to intermediate skills this spring and the Extension Office already has a waiting list for its next beginners session.
“We ask them to commit to four sessions,” Crystal Blankenship, Extension agent, said.
Whittenbarger and Blankenship have welcomed students from fourth grade and above. They had four students attending in December, but two others had conflicts.
To learn more about 4-H Club and other educational opportunities available, contact the Cumberland County Extension Office at 931-484-6743.
