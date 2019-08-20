A Crossville area man waited too long to seek help for his drug addiction and found himself in front of a judge, asking for another chance on probation. The judge said no and sentenced him to serve the balance of his three-year sentence.
Michael Anders was on probation because of a May 8, 2015, guilty plea to theft of property of more than $1,000. He was supposed to pay $700 in restitution.
The first probation violation warrant was issued in July 2016. Anders did not report to his probation officer from May 2016 until his arrest in June of this year.
Anders told the judge he had been working in the Crossville area since he stopped reporting to his probation officer. He described himself as a “working addict” and blamed some of his woes on his break-up with an old girlfriend. He said he has gone from pain killers to Suboxone.
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie rejected the idea of furloughing Anders into a treatment program. The judge noted that Anders only has about ten months left on his sentence and during that time he will have opportunity to seek help for his addiction. After he is released, McKenzie told Anders he would pursue treatment.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
•Crystal Lynn Baleja, conceded to the probation violation and agreed to serve 90 days in jail and then be released into house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Timothy Dean Barnes, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Barnes and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•Randy Richard Bilbrey, conceded to the probation violation and agreed to serve the balance of his sentence, consecutive to a Putnam County case.
•Derek Shane Brown, conceded to the violation, to serve 75 days in jail and then be released back on probation and to obtain alcohol and drug assessment and any followup.
•Brenden James Carter Libby, conceded to the probation violation, to serve 90 days in jail, to lose judicial diversion and to restart probation at two years.
•William Elben Daugherty, bond set at $5,000 and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•Rocky Darrell Davenport Jr., conceded to the probation violation and is to serve nine months in jail at 75 percent.
•Larry Benton Davis, conceded to the probation violation and agreed to keep his judicial diversion but will restart probation for two years.
•Kenny Lane Ford, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Ford and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•Jennifer Lynn Gaddis, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•George Richard Griffith, conceded to the violation and is to serve 150 days at 75 percent and then returned back on probation for the balance of a three-year sentence.
•Robert Daniel Heady, Recovery Court application pending and continued to Sept. 3.
•Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•Sean Douglas Horn, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•Zachary Allen Lewis, conceded to the violations and to serve 95 days in jail at 75 percent with credit for time served and sentence completed.
•Stanley Eugene Lloyd Jr., probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•Kara Alease Manley, Drug Court application pending and continued to Sept. 3 for tracking.
•Jason Dewayne Moore, conceded to the violation and released from custody for time served with restitution to be sought through civil court.
•Jessica Dawn Morgan, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Morgan and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•Keith Austin Morgan, conceded to the violation and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75 percent and then be released to house supervision of community corrections for the balance of a two-year prison sentence.
•Bryan Adam Nalepa, probation violation of failure to pay court costs continued to Sept. 3 for monitoring.
•Racheal Kaye Pendergrass, probation violation of failure to pay court costs continued to Dec. 3 for payment.
•Erica Nicole Pennington, conceded to the violation and to serve balance of a three-year prison sentence with furlough granted to attend long-term in-house treatment.
•Walter Ferrell Pittman, conceded to the violation and agreed to serve the balance of his sentence with credit for one year already served.
•Alan Ray Price, conceded to the violation and to serve the balance of a four-year prison sentence at 30 percent.
•James Jeremiah Pugh, probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3 at which time Pugh is to return to court with an attorney.
•Robert Eugene Richardson, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Richardson and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•Chad Dewayne Roland, Ivy Gardner appointed to represent Roland and probation violation hearing continued to Sept. 3.
•Kylo Keith Smith, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Smith and probation violation hearing continued to Sept.3.
•Ronald Lane Smithson, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Smithson and probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
•Ashley Nicole Standridge, conceded to probation violation and was credited with time already served and released back on supervised probation.
•Austin Lamasters Swallows, conceded to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.
•Jodie Camrin Wright, conceded to probation violation and is to serve 90 days in jail at 75 percent and be released for time served.
•Robert Brent Young, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.