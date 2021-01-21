Christopher Todd Houston’s own attorney asked him during a probation violation hearing last week, “You couldn’t have done a worse job on probation.” Houston agreed.
Houston, 50, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of methamphetamine for resale in Cumberland County Criminal Court on Oct. 2. He received a six-year prison sentence, suspended to supervised probation with fine and court costs waived.
On Oct. 8, he admitted to his probation officer he had used meth and marijuana on Oct 5 and 6.
Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Pardon and Parole probation officer Christopher Goddard testified earlier this month during a probation violation hearing that, as a matter of routine, he administered a drug screen to Houston.
This is part of the intake process for all new probationers. At that time, Houston made his confession to using illegal drugs.
Houston testified on his own behalf and under questioning by his attorney, Jeff Vires of Crossville. “You sound like the type of person who has a drug problem,” Vires asked Houston. “Do you?”
Houston agreed. He then outlined recovery programs he had completed or attempted to complete and added, “I need help with my addiction.”
A second part of the probation violations was a recent domestic assault charge. That testimony was not allowed because the victim, identified in court as Jennifer Dimmler, told Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch just prior to the hearing that she had misled police at the time of the incident.
Based on that, Hatch dismissed her from testifying and she left the Justice Center. When the new charge was mentioned, Vires objected, saying he did not have the opportunity to question the witness under oath.
Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie agreed, and evidence of the new charge was not considered during the violation hearing.
Hatch withdrew questions along those lines, but told the court, “The heart of the issue still involves the use of meth.”
He admitted under questioning from Hatch that contrary to being on probation and contrary to his health issues, he continued to use drugs. Hatch called it a “willful” violation.
“There is no dispute that you are in violation,” McKenzie said.
Vires suggested Houston was an excellent candidate for drug court recovery programs and cited the lack of prior record.
“Sometimes it takes all these things to hit rock bottom,” Vires said, suggesting that is where Houston has found himself.
McKenzie responded, “Why not drug court?” He added there was no evidence before him to show Houston had applied for the successful recovery program.
The judge then ordered that Houston serve one year in jail for the violation and then be released back on probation. McKenzie left open the door to recovery court consideration.
“If you apply for recovery court, I will grant the request. It will be a true test of who you are,” the judge concluded.
In other probation violations and cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
•Randy Richard Bilbrey, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 5.
•Carl Edward Carter III, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve 120 days in jail at 75 percent, with credit for time already served, and then be released back on probation.
•Mackenzie Faith Cornell, Drug Court IV application filed for long-term in-house recovery program, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 5 for tracking.
•Rocky Darrell Davenport Jr., pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve six months in jail at 75 percent, with credit for time already served, and be released back on probation.
•Chad Ray Hatfield, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve six months in jail at 75 percent, with credit for time already served.
•Bradley Bernard Hill, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve 120 days in jail at 75 percent, with credit for time already served, and then be released under house arrest supervision of community corrections.
•Tammy Renee Jackson, probation violation hearing continued to April 9.
•Michael Paul Kerley, probation violation hearing continued to March 5 for payment.
•David Byron Lee, probation violation hearing continued to Jan. 15.
•James Stephen Meadows, pleaded guilty to the probation violation (his third) and agreed to serve the balance of his sentence.
•Michael Eugene Norris, pleaded guilty to the probation violation and is to serve the balance of his probation violation concurrently with a General Sessions Court violation.
•Billie Jo Lee Powell, probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 5.
•Cherie Lynn Reid, recovery court application pending and probation violation hearing continued to Feb. 5 for tracking of the application.
•William Christopher Sherrill, pleaded guilty to the probation violations and is to serve the balance of a five-year prison sentence at 30 percent.
•Charity Ann Williams, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve one-year in jail on an eight-year sentence and then be released back to house arrest supervision of community corrections.
Deadline
•James Sherman Williams, rape and incest, continued to Feb 5.
Hearings/motions
•Tyler Alexander Benton, two counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, continued to Feb. 5.
•Brian Keith Medley, domestic assault and sexual assault, bond revocation hearing continued to Jan. 15.
Arraignment
•Arless John Morgan, felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Morgan, bond set at $7,500 and continued to March 5.
