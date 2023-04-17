A woman on probation accused of resisting arrest during a trespassing investigation and with kicking a deputy during booking at the county jail had her probation revoked and was ordered to serve the balance of a 8-month and 23-day suspended sentence.
Shadayda Storm Farris challenged a probation violation hearing Friday but was unsuccessful in avoiding serving a suspended sentence in jail.
Farris pleaded guilty to driving under the influence on Feb. 3 and was to serve 101 days in jail followed by supervised probation. Four days after her release from jail, she was arrested in connection with the trespassing, resisting and assault charges.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch called two witnesses during the brief hearing — CCSO Deputy Morgan Alvarez and CPS Probation Officer Karen Reed.
Alvarez responded to Farris’ parents’ home on Pomona Rd. on a trespassing complaint. Farris was found nearby and, at first, denied being at the residence. She later argued she had permission from her father to be there.
Alvarez testified Farris continued to argue and resisted being taken into custody. While being booked at the jail, Alvarez told the judge that she was kicked by the suspect.
Defense attorney Kyle Cokkinias asked Alvarez if the deputy had spoken with the father. Alvarez testified she had not and during questioning, quoted Farris as saying she thought she had permission to be at the residence.
Reed testified Farris completed her sentence and reported to probation on Oct. 10 and, four days later, was arrested on the new charges.
Cokkinias argued Farris should be given credit for time served since the trespassing charge was dismissed in General Sessions Court for time served in jail.
Hatch countered Farris should serve the balance of her sentence. Judge Wesley Bray agreed, and ordered the sentence to be served.
In other cases on the docket, the following took place:
Probation violations
• Joy Marie Bartley, three probation violation warrants, continued to April 28.
• Issac Houston Butler Jr., pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 90 days at 75% with credit for time already served and then be returned to supervised probation.
• John Dewayne Castell, was placed on unsupervised probation with track date of Oct. 2 to monitor restitution payments.
• Dylan Jakob Kempe, pleaded guilty to the probation violation of new charges and is to serve 110 days in jail at 75% after which probation will be terminated.
• Brian Daniel McNeal, probation violation hearing continued to May 5.
• Trinity Renee Murner, Joseph Wyatt appointed to represent Murner and probation violation hearing continued to April 28.
• Hannah Marie Sexton, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Sexton and probation violation hearing continued to May 5.
• Brian Allen Sherrill, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is being allowed to enter long-term in-house treatment.
• Joshua Lynn Sherrill, Public Defender’s Office appointed to represent Sherrill and probation violation hearing continued to May 5.
• Timothy Lynn Skidmore, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of new charges and is to serve the balance of a one-year sentence.
• Robert Wayne Slagle, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of new charges in Putnam County and was given credit for time served with probation extended for one year.
• Alicia Dawn Turner, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug test and is to serve 90 days in jail and then return back to probation.
• Joseph Wesley Warren, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is being allowed to enter a long-term treatment program.
• Mark Anthony Williams, pleaded guilty to a probation violation an is to serve 45 days in jail with credit for time served and then be reinstated back on probation.
• Thomas Donald Smith, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to complete long-term treatment program.
