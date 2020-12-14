A skeptical Criminal Court judge ordered a defendant facing a probation violation for failing to take a drug screen was given 90 days in jail to think about what is important to him.
“The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior,” Judge Gary McKenzie told Eric Taylor Tyson, 33, when announcing his attention-seeking time in jail. “I don’t have faith you will do that (follow rules of probation), but we shall see.”
On Feb. 24, Tyson pleaded guilty to an information charging auto burglary and received a two-year suspended sentence with 30 days to be served at 75% and the balance on supervised probation.
Tennessee Department of Corrections Board of Paroles Officer Christopher Goddard testified he arranged to meet with Tyson on March 26 to conduct a routine intake visit. At that time, Tyson failed a drug screen for methamphetamine and OxyContin.
Because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect those already incarcerated, Tyson was charged with violation of conditions of his probation but was released on his own recognizance bond that required his signature pledging to return to court.
Later, another drug screen was ordered at the probation office, but Tyson left before taking the test, resulting in an amended probation violation warrant being signed against him.
Defense attorney Janis Mize said her client admitted he skipped the test because of illegal substance use, but argued that her client found himself in a hardship case with elderly and health issues affecting his parents.
During a recent cold spell, Tyson’s father was unable to retrieve firewood for the only heat source in the residence and was found in a cold house the next day.
McKenzie allowed Mize to read a letter from Tyson’s father into the record. In the letter, the father told of his medical issues and reliance on his son. The family is financially stressed and because of the health issues, Tyson’s father said he is unable to retrieve firewood to keep his home warm.
Mize continued that the father said Tyson “must pay or his mistakes,” but asked for house arrest so he could assist the father.
“I’m not making excuses,” the letter continued. The father said a lot of his son’s issues relate to an old girlfriend’s influence.
McKenzie found Tyson in violation of his probation. He noted that Tyson already has 79 days served in the county jail.
Mize asked that Tyson be ordered to serve 90 or 120 days in jail and then be released back on probation so he could help his father.
Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch countered that Tyson should be ordered to serve the balance of his sentence.
“This is a terrible situation,” McKenzie noted, referring to the father’s need for his son to be home to assist him. “I don’t have a lot of faith you will do that.”
McKenzie then ordered Tyson be revoked to serve 90 days in jail, with credit for the 79 already served, and then be released back under supervised probation.
